Chinese Official: China steps up IPR efforts to speed up the pace of rights protection – Global Times

China’s news publication, The Global Times, reported the latest comments from a Chinese official, who responded to speculations of China's intellectual property rights (IPR) having any linkage with China-US trade talks.

The official said: “China's decision to enhance IPR is an inherent demand of its development, as China is promoting innovation-driven development, and IPR is an indispensable basis.”

“China has been stepping up efforts to shore up IPR by raising the penalty for infringement violations and shortening the reveal progress of related cases to speed up the pace of rights protection”, the official added.

Despite the renewed trade optimism driven risk-on sentiment, markets remain somewhat cautious, as clarity on the trade front is still missing heading closer to the Dec 15 tariffs hike.