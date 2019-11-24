China to raise penalties on IP theft in trade war compromise - BBG

In a weekend story, Bloomberg has reported on China saying that it will raise penalties on violations of intellectual property rights in an attempt to address one of the sticking points in trade talks with the U.S.
The country will also look into lowering the thresholds for criminal punishments for those who steal IP, according to guidelines issued by the government on Sunday. It didn’t elaborate on what such moves might entail.
The U.S. wants China to commit to cracking down on IP theft and stop forcing U.S. companies to hand over their commercial secrets as a condition of doing business there. China said it’s aiming to reduce frequent Iviolations by 2022 and plans to make it easier for victims of transgressions to receive compensation.
- "The two countries are working toward a partial trade deal and leaving the more controversial issues for later discussions;
- China’s chief trade negotiator spoke last week about its plans for reforming state enterprises, opening up the financial sector and enforcing intellectual property rights -- issues at the core of U.S. demands for change in China’s economic system;
- “Strengthening IPR protection is the most important content of improving the IPR protection system and also the biggest incentive to boost China’s economic competitiveness,” according to the guidelines. Local governments will be required to implement the strengthening of IP rights, it said;
- In May, the U.S. added Huawei Technologies Co. to what’s known as the entity list in an effort to block U.S. companies from selling components to China’s largest technology company. Huawei is accused of being a threat to America’s national security, and has denied those claims" -
Bloomberg.
Positive trade headlines such as this are surely positive for risk on crosses, namely AUD/JPY: Chart of the week in Analysis: AUD/JPY at a critical juncture
As the above article highlights, the markets risk barometer is indeed at a critical juncture. Such positive news as this is likely to support the cross in the pen this week.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
