China’s Pres. Xi: Will exchange views on fundamental issues concerning the growth of China-US relations

Heading into the trade talks with the US President Trump at the G20 in Osaka earlier today, the Chinese President Xi told his US counterpart: “Forty years on, enormous change has taken place in the international situation and China-U.S. relations, but one basic fact remains unchanged. China and the United States both benefit from cooperation and lose in confrontation”.

“Cooperation and dialogue are better than friction and confrontation, “I said.

Xi added: “Today I’m prepared to exchange views with you on the fundamental issues concerning the growth of China-U.S. relations, so as to set the direction for our relationship in the period to come and to advance the China-U.S. relationship based on coordination, cooperation and stability.”