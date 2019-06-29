US Pres. Trump: It would be 'monumental' if US can reach trade deal with China

On the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Osaka, western Japan, the US President Trump said he was open to a trade deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping that would be “monumental”.

This comes as he begins the highly-anticipated trade talks with the Chinese President Xi.

Trump noted: “I actually think that we were very close and then something happened where it slipped a little bit and now we’re getting a little bit closer”.

“But it would be historic if we could do a fair trade deal. We’re totally open to it and you’re totally open to it. I think this will be a very productive meeting and I think we can go on to do something that truly will be monumental,” he added.