China, US may have discussed agri purchases, face-to-face meeting in the call – Global Times

The Global Times, China’s highly influential news outlet, quotes experts following the trade talks closely, as saying that China, the US may have discussed agricultural purchases, face-to-face meeting in the call.

One of the experts noted: “The "relevant issues" discussed on the Tuesday phone call may include tariff removal, agricultural purchases and a review mechanism for the implementation of a potential agreement.”

“The officials may have also discussed a date for a face-to-face meeting,” he added.