China’s Commerce Ministry said in its latest statement on Tuesday that China’s Vice Premier Liu He and US Trade Representative Lighthizer, US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin held phone call on trade talks.

Additional Comments:

Both sides agree to maintain communication on remaining issues on phase one trade deal consultations.

Both sides discussed core issues of concern, reached consensus on resolving relevant problems.

China Commerce Minister Zhong Shan, PBOC Head Yi Gang, Vice Head Of State Planner Ning Jizhe participated in the phone call.

The risk assets witnessed a knee-jerk spike on the above trade-positive headlines, although the latest uptick was short-lived. USD/JPY hit a session high at 109.19 before reverting to near 109.05 region while S&P 500 futures now trade 0.24% higher.