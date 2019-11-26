USTR Lighthizer confirms call with China today

Reuters reports the latest headlines, citing that the US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer confirmed that a call took place with China negotiators on Monday.

However, he declines to divulge into the contents of the call with his Chinese counterparts.

This comes after China's Commerce Ministry said earlier that China’s Liu, USTR Lighthizer and US Treasury Sec. Mnuchin held a trade call.

Markets are witnessing some sort of cautious optimism despite the renewed progress on the trade front. USD/JPY is back below the 109 handle, as Asian equities fade the trade optimism and trade mixed.