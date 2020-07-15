- China to implement sanctions on US officials, entity over Hong Kong.
The headline follows U.S. President Donald Trump signing of the HK executive order: Trump's US President Donald Trump: Signed executive order to hold China accountable for its actions against Hong Kong
Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order blocking the US property of persons who undermine democratic institutions in Hong Kong and other measures following Beijing's tightening of control on the city.
The text of the order released by the White House also revokes license exceptions for exports to Hong Kong and eliminates the preference for Hong Kong passport holders as compared to China.
US President Trump: You'll see more coming on actions towards China
In retaliation, China to implement sanctions on US officials.
Key points
- Trump says Hong Kong’s people’s freedom has been taken away.
- Trump says he signed executive order ending preferential treatment for Hong Kong.
- Trump says he has convinced many countries not to use Huawei.
- Trump says he holds china fully responsible for concealing the coronavirus and unleashing it on the world.
- Trump says the rise of China is not a positive development for US.
more to come...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.7000 ahead of Australian employment data
Risk-appetite underpinned the Aussie, which surged to 0.7037 against its American rival, still trading alongside equities. Australian June employment data coming up next.
Gold prices march-on above a key support structure as inflation expectations ramp-up
Gold has made a mark on the $1,800 level, holding the support structure above $1,786/90 on a retest and pulling in commitments from the bulls. Inflation expectations and uncertainties remain the core fundamentals of the outlook.
USD/JPY under pressure sub-107.00
USD/JPY bounced once again from the 106.60 price zone, despite the better market mood, as speculative interest chose to sell the greenback. Bearish potential increases.
BTC/USD losing market dominance as altcoins rally
Bitcoin is losing all of its volatility while many altcoins are experiencing massive bull rallies to 2020-highs and even all-time highs. Bitcoin’s dominance has dropped to 62% from a 69.6% high on May 15.
WTI OIL outlook: Oil dips after OPEC signaled easing in production curb; EIA crude stocks report in focus
WTI oil price fell nearly $1 but remains above $40 level after OPEC+ announced that the group of top oil producers will ease record supply cut from August, as global economy recovers.