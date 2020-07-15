China to implement sanctions on US officials, entity over Hong Kong.

The headline follows U.S. President Donald Trump signing of the HK executive order: Trump's US President Donald Trump: Signed executive order to hold China accountable for its actions against Hong Kong

Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order blocking the US property of persons who undermine democratic institutions in Hong Kong and other measures following Beijing's tightening of control on the city.

The text of the order released by the White House also revokes license exceptions for exports to Hong Kong and eliminates the preference for Hong Kong passport holders as compared to China.

In retaliation, China to implement sanctions on US officials.

Key points

Trump says Hong Kong’s people’s freedom has been taken away.

Trump says he signed executive order ending preferential treatment for Hong Kong.

Trump says he has convinced many countries not to use Huawei.

Trump says he holds china fully responsible for concealing the coronavirus and unleashing it on the world.

Trump says the rise of China is not a positive development for US.

more to come...