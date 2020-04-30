China reported four new coronavirus cases for April 29, down from 22 a day earlier

Reuters has reported that China is reporting four new coronavirus cases for April 29, down from 22 a day earlier, data from the country's health authority showed.
All of the cases were imported, the National Health Commission said. It also reported 33 new asymptomatic cases over the day, up from 26 a day earlier. The total number of confirmed cases has now reached 82,862. With no new deaths on Wednesday, the toll remained at 4,633.
Meanwhile, as China gets back to work and the rest of the world struggles with the prospects of doing so in the face of potential second waves of cases of the virus, the Australian prime minister, Scott Morrison, has defied China and defended the “entirely reasonable and sensible” call for an investigation into the origins of coronavirus.
International political fallouts over the pandemic deepen
The Guardian has written that "China has been pushing back against criticism from other governments about how it handled the outbreak of Covid-19, which is believed to have started in Wuhan and which has now infected 3 million people worldwide and killed 200,000. Donald Trump’s accusation at the weekend that Beijing could have done more to prevent the deadly spread of the disease was met with fierce criticism from China’s state media." In today's session, markets have soured on the sentiment that travels the very same veins as those.
The US dollar is spiking on headlines that are set to ricochet through the rest of the weeks ahead on comments that Trump has made referring to the trade deal with China. More on that here: US Pres Trump: US trade deal with China has been “upset very badly” by the coronavirus
The prospect of a treatment for coronavirus along with talk of more stimulus by the Fed sent equities and currencies sharply higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped more than 600 points and the USD fell as investors snapped up high beta currencies.