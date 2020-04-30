Reuters has reported that China is reporting four new coronavirus cases for April 29, down from 22 a day earlier, data from the country's health authority showed.

All of the cases were imported, the National Health Commission said. It also reported 33 new asymptomatic cases over the day, up from 26 a day earlier. The total number of confirmed cases has now reached 82,862. With no new deaths on Wednesday, the toll remained at 4,633.

Key notes

China reports 4 new coronavirus cases in Mainland as of end-April 29 vs 22 a day earlier.

China reports 33 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases as of end-April 29 vs 26 a day earlier.

China reports zero new deaths in Mainland from virus outbreak as of end-April 29, same as day earlier.

China reports 4 new imported coronavirus cases in Mainland as of end-April 29 vs 21 a day earlier.

China says total of 82,862 confirmed coronavirus cases and 4,633 deaths recorded on Mainland by end of April 29.

Meanwhile, as China gets back to work and the rest of the world struggles with the prospects of doing so in the face of potential second waves of cases of the virus, the Australian prime minister, Scott Morrison, has defied China and defended the “entirely reasonable and sensible” call for an investigation into the origins of coronavirus.

International political fallouts over the pandemic deepen

The Guardian has written that "China has been pushing back against criticism from other governments about how it handled the outbreak of Covid-19, which is believed to have started in Wuhan and which has now infected 3 million people worldwide and killed 200,000. Donald Trump’s accusation at the weekend that Beijing could have done more to prevent the deadly spread of the disease was met with fierce criticism from China’s state media." In today's session, markets have soured on the sentiment that travels the very same veins as those.

The US dollar is spiking on headlines that are set to ricochet through the rest of the weeks ahead on comments that Trump has made referring to the trade deal with China. More on that here: US Pres Trump: US trade deal with China has been “upset very badly” by the coronavirus