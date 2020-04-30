US Pres Trump: US trade deal with China has been “upset very badly” by the coronavirus

President Trump, in Reuters interview, has said that the trade deal with China has been "upset very badly" by the coronavirus and risk turns sour – US dollar spikes.
Key comments
- President Trump, in Reuters interview, says china "will do anything they can to have me lose" 2020 election.
- Says looking at different options in terms of consequences for China for its handling of coronavirus crisis.
Trade tensions are heating-up
The inevitable is underway. The trade war between the US and China has never really turned a corner. The phase 1 deal agreed verbally back in December 2019 was made on shaky foundations and the COVID-19 outbreak, a disease which Trump calls the Chinese, or the Wuhan virus, was always going to make a sick relationship between the US and China a great deal sicker.
Indeed, there appeared to be an easing of trade angst just before the coronavirus struck, however, a lot of the taxation on half a trillion dollars’ worth of goods among the two rivals remains. Neither economy is on good shape, but the fact that Beijing will unlikely be able to meet all of Trump’s trade demands means we are probably going back to the drawing board as far as a trade deal. Trump has said it – if China doesn’t meet those demands, Trump said last week, “we’ll do a termination and we’ll do what I can do better than anybody.”
COVID-19 and trade wars are not a good recipe for markets and could well be the nail in the coffin for equities and benchmarks attempting to recover from the gravitational pull of a black hole. The dollar is spiking on the news today.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY pulls back from six-week low, still below 107.00, amid US dollar recovery
USD/JPY snaps five-day south-run as Tokyo open reacts to the fresh risk catalyst after Wednesday’s bank holiday. The latest Japanese economics fail to offer any major direction amid the broad risk-on.
AUD/USD extends post-FOMC gains to cross 0.6550, fresh seven-week high, China PMIs eyed
AUD/USD remains on the front-foot while refreshing the multi-day high. Downbeat US GDP, FOMC updates join optimism surrounding Gilead’s Remdesivir. Upbeat Aussie data the previous data also takes part in cheering broad US dollar weakness.
Gold: 100-HMA probes bulls above 61.8% Fibonacci retracement
Gold struggles to extend the previous day’s recovery moves. The reason could be the bullion’s confrontations to the 100-HMA during Thursday’s Asian session. A one-week-old resistance line adds to the upside barriers.
WTI remains better bid in early Asia, targets $16 level
Price of oil on the up, recovering from the May contract blunder. Continued signs of supply cutbacks should have a positive effect on prices in the industry. However, ETFs shuffle their holdings, in an attempt to protect themselves against implications another collapse.
Dollar lower on FOMC, no sugar coating from Powell
The prospect of a treatment for coronavirus along with talk of more stimulus by the Fed sent equities and currencies sharply higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped more than 600 points and the USD fell as investors snapped up high beta currencies.