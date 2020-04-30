USD/JPY pulls back from six-week low, still below 107.00, amid US dollar recovery

- USD/JPY snaps five-day south-run as Tokyo open reacts to the fresh risk catalyst after Wednesday’s bank holiday.
- The latest Japanese economics fail to offer any major direction amid the broad risk-on.
- Upbeat developments on the coronavirus drug supersede disappointing US GDP, Fed’s dovish halt.
- US-China tussle also helping the USD to take the safe-haven bids.
USD/JPY takes the bids to 106.80, up 0.11% on a day, during the initial hour of Tokyo open on Thursday. While bouncing off the six-week low, also snapping the five-day losing streak, the yen pair portrays broad US dollar recovery amid mild risk-on sentiment. In doing so, the quote pays a little heed to Japan’s latest Retail Trade and Industrial Production figures.
Japan’s March month Retail Sales dropped a little less than 4.7% market consensus to -4.6% whereas Industrial Production also softened lesser compared to -5.2% forecast while flashing -3.7% contraction.
The reason for the pair’s recent run-up, despite better than forecast Japan data, could be traced from the broad US dollar pullback after US President Donald Trump raised doubts on the US-China trade deal.
The pair dropped to multi-day low during the late-US session on Wednesday after Gilead renewed hopes of a cure to the coronavirus (COVID-19), which in turn dimmed the US dollar’s safe-haven demand.
It should also be noted that Japanese PM Abe recently crossed wires while saying that the state of emergency declared (due to the virus outbreak) may persist beyond May 6 as the severe situation is continuing.
With the trade-tussle back in focus, coupled with the on-going attention on virus updates, the pair traders may have to concentrate more on the qualitative catalysts for near-term direction.
Technical analysis
Buyers will look for entries beyond a horizontal support line, now resistance, comprising the early-month lows, near 106.90, to target a three-week-old resistance line near 107.50. Until then, March 10 top surrounding 105.90 remains on the traders’ radars.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.83
|Today Daily Change
|0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15%
|Today daily open
|106.67
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.86
|Daily SMA50
|108.13
|Daily SMA100
|108.79
|Daily SMA200
|108.31
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.9
|Previous Daily Low
|106.36
|Previous Weekly High
|108.04
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.28
|Previous Monthly High
|111.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.18
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.69
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.39
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.18
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.46
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY pulls back from six-week low, still below 107.00, amid US dollar recovery
USD/JPY snaps five-day south-run as Tokyo open reacts to the fresh risk catalyst after Wednesday’s bank holiday. The latest Japanese economics fail to offer any major direction amid the broad risk-on.
AUD/USD extends post-FOMC gains to cross 0.6550, fresh seven-week high, China PMIs eyed
AUD/USD remains on the front-foot while refreshing the multi-day high. Downbeat US GDP, FOMC updates join optimism surrounding Gilead’s Remdesivir. Upbeat Aussie data the previous data also takes part in cheering broad US dollar weakness.
Gold: 100-HMA probes bulls above 61.8% Fibonacci retracement
Gold struggles to extend the previous day’s recovery moves. The reason could be the bullion’s confrontations to the 100-HMA during Thursday’s Asian session. A one-week-old resistance line adds to the upside barriers.
WTI remains better bid in early Asia, targets $16 level
Price of oil on the up, recovering from the May contract blunder. Continued signs of supply cutbacks should have a positive effect on prices in the industry. However, ETFs shuffle their holdings, in an attempt to protect themselves against implications another collapse.
Dollar lower on FOMC, no sugar coating from Powell
The prospect of a treatment for coronavirus along with talk of more stimulus by the Fed sent equities and currencies sharply higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped more than 600 points and the USD fell as investors snapped up high beta currencies.