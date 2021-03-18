China Foreign Min. Jeichi: US abuses concepts of national security to threaten future of international trade

As talks between the US and China continue, for the first time after Joe Biden became American President, China Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi firmly opposes the US meddling in internal affairs.

China’s top diplomat Jiechi also said, “US inciting some countries to attack China,” while suggesting that the US can do better on human rights issues.

Additional comments:

US uses military might and financial supremacy to pressure countries. US abuses concepts of national security to threaten the future of international trade. Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan are all inseparable Chinese territory. US is the champion of cyber attacks. Cooperation benefits sides, is expectations of world. If US wants to deal with China side, then let’s do it the right way. There is no way to strangle China.

It's worth mentioning that China's diplomat Wang Yi also repeated comments made by Jiechi while adding, "New sanctions is not the way to welcome guests."

FX implications

Although global markets await official updates from Alaska talks, AUD/USD remains pressured by the press time as risks dwindle due to the tough signals as the negotiation begin.

