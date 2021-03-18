China Foreign Min. Jeichi: US abuses concepts of national security to threaten future of international trade

As talks between the US and China continue, for the first time after Joe Biden became American President, China Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi firmly opposes the US meddling in internal affairs.
China’s top diplomat Jiechi also said, “US inciting some countries to attack China,” while suggesting that the US can do better on human rights issues.
Also read: WH National Security Adviser Sullivan: US welcomes stiff competition with China
Additional comments:
US uses military might and financial supremacy to pressure countries.
US abuses concepts of national security to threaten the future of international trade.
Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan are all inseparable Chinese territory.
US is the champion of cyber attacks.
Cooperation benefits sides, is expectations of world.
If US wants to deal with China side, then let’s do it the right way.
There is no way to strangle China.
It's worth mentioning that China's diplomat Wang Yi also repeated comments made by Jiechi while adding, "New sanctions is not the way to welcome guests."
FX implications
Although global markets await official updates from Alaska talks, AUD/USD remains pressured by the press time as risks dwindle due to the tough signals as the negotiation begin.
Read: AUD/USD: Pressured below 0.7800 on strong Treasury yields, focus on Aussie Retail Sales
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1900 after failing at critical juncture
EUR/USD failed to recover beyond the 1.2000 threshold and resumed its decline, amid soaring yields underpinning the dollar. EMA ruled that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe.
GBP/USD tumbles to around 1.39 as the BOE signals patience
GBP/USD has dropped to around 1.39 after the BOE said it is waiting for clear evidence of inflation progress before tightening policy. The dollar is also gaining ground in response to higher Treasury yields.
Gold: Bulls continue to target 50% mean reversion of weekly bearish impulse
The daily chart shows the price is at a crossroad. At resistance, there is the possibility of a return back to test the support and would leave the price trapped.
BoJ Preview: Policy review to focus on yield curve control framework and ETF-buying
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is widely expected to keep its policy rate steady at -0.1% following the two-day policy meeting ending on Friday. More importantly, the BoJ will release the findings of its policy review alongside the policy statement.
Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE is back on track to hit all-time highs
Dogecoin price has been trading sideways for a bit, but it’s ready for another leg up as it faces weak resistance ahead. The digital asset is aiming for a breakout of a key pattern formed on the 12-hour chart.