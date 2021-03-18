AUD/USD: Pressured below 0.7800 on strong Treasury yields, focus on Aussie Retail Sales

- AUD/USD stays depressed after slipping from monthly top to print the heaviest fall in two weeks.
- Sino-American tension, reflation fears weigh on risks despite vaccine optimism, upbeat data from Australia, US also ignored.
- Aussie Retail Sales, updates from US-China virtual meeting eyed.
AUD/USD holds lower ground near 0.7760, after portraying the strong decline from the monthly high the previous day, during the initial early Friday morning in Asia. The aussie pair initially jumped to the highest in three weeks on Thursday while cheering the post-Fed US dollar drop. However, the gains were latest reversed with heavy losses as the US Treasury yields remained firm, keeping reflation fears on the table, as well as amid US-China tussles ahead of the first talks among the world’s top-two economies since Joe Biden took the White House.
US-China, Aussie Retail Sales eyed but bond yields are the key…
Although the Fed tried to tame bond bears, strong US Philadelphia Fed Index prints backed the discomfort among policymakers suggesting no rate-hike until 2024 to propel the US 10-year Treasury yields to the highest since January 2020. It’s worth mentioning that the increased numbers of Fed members backing an early rate increase, despite consensus on no action till 2024, seem to have played its role amid upbeat US fundamentals.
Elsewhere, the tension surrounding the US-China talks also weighs on the AUD/USD prices. The reason is that the just started discussions are the first between Washington and Beijing since Joe Biden took office. In the latest update, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken both sounded tough on China ahead of the talks began.
It’s worth mentioning that the strong Aussie employment data couldn’t save AUD/USD as the US activity and jobs figures came in positive. Also on the positive side, the bet was ignored, was the chatter around covid vaccine as the European Medicine Authority (EMA) said AstraZeneca is safe to use following multiple claims of blood clotting and rejection to use by the bloc countries. On the same line, the UK’s Medicine Regulator and the World Health Organization (WHO) were also positive in their earlier announcements while the WHO is up for official comments on Friday. Furthermore, US President Biden cheered the ability to meet the goal of 100 million covid shots by Friday.
Amid these catalysts, the US 10-year Treasury yields end Thursday with 6.5 basis points (bps) of gains to 1.706% whereas Wall Street benchmarks dropped heavily by the press time.
Moving on, Australia’s preliminary Retail Sales for February, expected 0.4% MoM versus 0.5% prior, will decorate the calendar and entertain traders along with the Sino-American updates. However, the US bond moves are the key to watch.
Technical analysis
Despite stellar moves to the south, AUD/USD stays above 50-day SMA and a short-term rising support line, respectively around 0.7740 and 0.7710, which in turn keeps buyers hopeful to again cross the 0.7800 threshold.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7758
|Today Daily Change
|-40 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.51%
|Today daily open
|0.7798
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7787
|Daily SMA50
|0.7742
|Daily SMA100
|0.7583
|Daily SMA200
|0.7347
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7811
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7698
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7801
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.762
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8008
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7768
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7741
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7727
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7657
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7615
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.784
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7882
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7952
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1900 after failing at critical juncture
EUR/USD failed to recover beyond the 1.2000 threshold and resumed its decline, amid soaring yields underpinning the dollar. EMA ruled that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe.
GBP/USD tumbles to around 1.39 as the BOE signals patience
GBP/USD has dropped to around 1.39 after the BOE said it is waiting for clear evidence of inflation progress before tightening policy. The dollar is also gaining ground in response to higher Treasury yields.
Gold: Bulls continue to target 50% mean reversion of weekly bearish impulse
The daily chart shows the price is at a crossroad. At resistance, there is the possibility of a return back to test the support and would leave the price trapped.
BoJ Preview: Policy review to focus on yield curve control framework and ETF-buying
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is widely expected to keep its policy rate steady at -0.1% following the two-day policy meeting ending on Friday. More importantly, the BoJ will release the findings of its policy review alongside the policy statement.
Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE is back on track to hit all-time highs
Dogecoin price has been trading sideways for a bit, but it’s ready for another leg up as it faces weak resistance ahead. The digital asset is aiming for a breakout of a key pattern formed on the 12-hour chart.