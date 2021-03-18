WH National Security Adviser Sullivan: US welcomes stiff competition with China

As the US and China kick-start their first talks since Joe Biden became American President, White House (WH) National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan crossed wires, via Reuters, while signaling the tough talks with Beijing.

In his latest comments, ahead of the said Alaska talks, Sullivan said, “US does not seek conflict, but will stand up for principles, friends.”

However, the WH official also doesn’t rule out health competition with China.

On a different stage, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, “US committed to strengthening rules-based order” while signaling discussion over Xinjiang, Hong Kong concerns, Taiwan & cyber attacks. The Biden administration member also mentioned that the US is committed to leading with diplomacy.

FX implications

As talks in Alaska are just started, markets are waiting for the official updates and have offered a little response to these comments.

Also read: Wall Street Close: Stocks suffer as yields surge and crude oil prices slump