China cuts stamp duty on stocks trade, posts seventh fall in Industrial Profits as Sino-US talks loom

Weekend headlines from China appear mixed as the Dragon Nation tried to bolster economic activity via another stimulus measures but lacked a positive response from the markets amid fears about an economic slowdown. Also, the cautious mood ahead of the US-China talks in Beijing, as US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo visits Beijing for four days, prods the optimists.
China cuts stamp duty on stocks trade
China Finance Ministry confirmed the previous expectations of cutting the stamp duty of 0.1% on stocks trading to half "in order to invigorate the capital market and boost investor confidence".
Additionally, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) is rolling out measures to shore up market confidence in investing in listed companies. The CSRC signaled a slowing downbeat pace of Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) and regulated major shareholders' share reductions to defend the equities markets from volatility.
China Industrial Profits for July dropped for seventh month
China’s Industrial Profits for July dropped 6.7% YoY and -15.5% for the first seven months of 2023 compared to the same period last year, per the weekend news shared via Reuters. It’s worth noting that the Industrial Profits were -8.3% in June.
Further details of the report state that the profits dived for 28 of 41 major industrial sectors, led by the ferrous metal smelting and rolling processing industry which reported the deepest slump at 90.5%.
US Commerce Secretary Raimondo rejects discussng American national security trade measures
US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo landed in Beijing on Sunday for a four-day diplomatic visit.
While departing for China, the policymaker clearly stated in the US, per Reuters, that she would promote discussions on boosting trade and tourism ties with China while crossing out discussions on the American national security trade measures.
"If you wanted to put a tagline to the trip and the mission, it’s protecting what we must and promote where we can," said US Commerce Secretary Raimondo per Reuters.
US Commerce Secretary Raimondo will hold bilateral meetings with Chinese officials on Monday and Tuesday in Beijing before she heads to Shanghai. She will be joined by U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns reported Reuters.
Even so, the policymaker showed readiness for regular communication to have a stable commercial relationship and avoid conflicts.
Important reads
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays defensive near 0.6400 amid mixed concerns about China, Australia Retail Sales eyed
AUD/USD begins the trading week on a defensive mode around 0.6400 as it justifies the mixed clues surrounding major customer China ahead of top-tier data at home. Australia Retail Sales will direct intraday traders amid mixed central bank clues but US inflation, employment data will be this week’s highlight.
EUR/USD grinds near 1.0800 as ECB, Fed policymakers defend hawkish moves, eyes on US inflation, NFP
EUR/USD licks its wound at the lowest level in 13 weeks while making rounds to 1.0800. The Euro pair justifies the cautious optimism of the policymakers at the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the European Central Bank (ECB), per the latest speeches at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
Gold bulls eye $1,950 and US inflation, employment clues for confirmation
Gold price edges higher to around $1,915 as it defends the first weekly gain in five while marking no major surprises to begin the trading week. The XAU/USD cheered a pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, as well as the mixed statements from the major central bank officials at the annual Jackson Hole Symposium, to recall the buyers after their four-week absence.
Solana total value locked and transactions recover, likely to catalyze SOL price recovery
Solana, one of Ethereum network’s competitors, witnessed a 50% increase in the total volume of assets locked (TVL) on its blockchain. Solana’s TVL climbed from 205.11 million to 309.32 million since the beginning of 2023.
Week Ahead – Volatility to continue as US jobs and inflation data on the way
Markets have been taunted by shifting Fed expectations over the past week and there’s likely to be more anguish for investors in the next few days as crucial payrolls and inflation numbers are coming up. The August jobs report and PCE inflation readings will be closely watched amid signs the US economy is starting to lose steam fast.