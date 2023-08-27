Australian Treasurer Chalmers: Closely watching concerning signs of China’s economic weakness

"It is concerning to see the weakness, the softness, in the recent weeks and months in the Chinese economy because it has obvious implications for us here in Australia,” said Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers to Sky News television on Sunday per Reuters.
The news also quotes the Aussie policymaker as flagging substantial concerns about people voicing about the Chinese economy.
Australian Treasurer Chalmers cites China’s slower growth, deflation, problems with the property and banking sector, as well as softer export growth, as the key concerns while also stating, “Our concerns for China in particular is something that we're monitoring very closely.”
The policymaker also flagged expectations of witnessing a substantially weaker Australian growth due to higher interest rates from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and China's slowdown.
AUD/USD steadies near 0.6400
AUD/USD bears take a breather after a five-week downtrend, making rounds to 0.6400 amid the early hours of Monday’s Asian session while showing little reaction to the news.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays defensive near 0.6400 amid mixed concerns about China, Australia Retail Sales eyed
AUD/USD struggles begins the trading week on a defensive mode around 0.6400 as it justifies the mixed clues surrounding major customer China ahead of a top-tier data at home. Australia Retail Sales will direct intraday traders amid mixed central bank clues but US inflation, employment data will be this week’s highlight.
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.0800, looks to post weekly losses
EUR/USD recovered toward 1.0800 after touching its lowest level since mid-June below 1.0770 but looks to close the sixth straight week in the red. Although Fed Chairman Powell's hawkish tone helped the US Dollar gathered strength, improving risk mood limited the currency's gains.
Gold bulls eye $1,950 and US inflation, employment clues for confirmation
Gold price edges higher to around $1,915 as it defends the first weekly gain in five while marking no major surprises to begin the trading week. The XAU/USD cheered a pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, as well as the mixed statements from the major central bank officials at the annual Jackson Hole Symposium, to recall the buyers after their four-week absence.
Solana total value locked and transactions recover, likely to catalyze SOL price recovery
Solana, one of Ethereum network’s competitors, witnessed a 50% increase in the total volume of assets locked (TVL) on its blockchain. Solana’s TVL climbed from 205.11 million to 309.32 million since the beginning of 2023.
Week Ahead – Volatility to continue as US jobs and inflation data on the way
Markets have been taunted by shifting Fed expectations over the past week and there’s likely to be more anguish for investors in the next few days as crucial payrolls and inflation numbers are coming up. The August jobs report and PCE inflation readings will be closely watched amid signs the US economy is starting to lose steam fast.