AUD/USD stays defensive near 0.6400 amid mixed concerns about China, Australia Retail Sales eyed

- AUD/USD remains sidelined after barely defending six-week losing streak.
- China halves stamp duty on stocks trade to boost economy, industrial profits drop for seven consecutive month.
- Australia Treasurer Chalmers flags economic fears due to RBA rate hike, China slowdown.
- Australia Retail Sales will direct intraday traders amid mixed central bank clues but US inflation, employment data will be this week’s highlight.
AUD/USD begins the trading week on a defensive mode around 0.6400 as it justifies the mixed clues surrounding major customer China ahead of top-tier data at home. That said, China’s stimulus and the US-China trade talks contrast with the growing fears of witnessing the economic slowdown in Beijing to confuse the Aussie pair traders, especially amid the pre-data anxiety.
During the weekend, China halved its stamp duty on stock trade to offer another boost to the economic activity after witnessing a seventh consecutive fall in Industrial Profits, down 6.7% in July from a year earlier and -15.5% for the first seven months of 2023 compared to the same period the last year.
It’s worth noting that US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo’s visit to Beijing appears flashing positive signs initially as the policymaker seeks trade and tourism boosts in her talks with Chinese authorities, per Reuters.
Elsewhere, Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers flagged expectations of witnessing substantially weaker Australian growth due to higher interest rates from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and China's slowdown.
On a different page, the softer prints of the US Purchasing Managers Index and Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index contrasted with mixed details of Durable Goods Orders, mid-tier activity data and inflation expectations. However, hawkish comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell at the annual Jackson Hole Symposium helped the US Dollar Index (DXY) to post the fifth consecutive weekly gain while poking the three-month high.
On Friday, Fed’s Powell reiterated his defense for “higher for longer” rates while stating that the policy is restrictive but the Fed can’t be certain what the neutral rate level is. The policymaker also added that there is substantial further ground to cover to get back to price stability while also stating that the economic uncertainty calls for agile monetary policy-making.
Not only Fed Chair Powell but also President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland Loretta J. Mester also appeared hawkish while warning that the under-tightening would be worse than overtightening. The policymaker also added, “We are getting close to where we need to be with rates.”
Looking forward, headlines surrounding China can keep entertaining the AUD/USD pair traders while Australia’s Retail Sales for July, expected 0.3% versus -0.8% prior, will be important to watch for intraday directions. However, major attention will be given to this week’s inflation clues from the US and Australia, as well as the US employment report for August.
Technical analysis
A downward-sloping support line from early March, around 0.6350 by the press time, restricts the immediate downside of the AUD/USD pair even if a six-week-old falling resistance line, close to 0.6430 by the press time, restricts the Aussie pair’s rebound.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6406
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|0.6404
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6498
|Daily SMA50
|0.6637
|Daily SMA100
|0.6655
|Daily SMA200
|0.6727
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6442
|Previous Daily Low
|0.638
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6488
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.638
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6895
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6403
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6418
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6376
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6347
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6314
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6437
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.647
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6499
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays defensive near 0.6400 amid mixed concerns about China, Australia Retail Sales eyed
AUD/USD begins the trading week on a defensive mode around 0.6400 as it justifies the mixed clues surrounding major customer China ahead of top-tier data at home. Australia Retail Sales will direct intraday traders amid mixed central bank clues but US inflation, employment data will be this week’s highlight.
EUR/USD grinds near 1.0800 as ECB, Fed policymakers defend hawkish moves, eyes on US inflation, NFP
EUR/USD licks its wound at the lowest level in 13 weeks while making rounds to 1.0800. The Euro pair justifies the cautious optimism of the policymakers at the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the European Central Bank (ECB), per the latest speeches at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
Gold bulls eye $1,950 and US inflation, employment clues for confirmation
Gold price edges higher to around $1,915 as it defends the first weekly gain in five while marking no major surprises to begin the trading week. The XAU/USD cheered a pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, as well as the mixed statements from the major central bank officials at the annual Jackson Hole Symposium, to recall the buyers after their four-week absence.
Solana total value locked and transactions recover, likely to catalyze SOL price recovery
Solana, one of Ethereum network’s competitors, witnessed a 50% increase in the total volume of assets locked (TVL) on its blockchain. Solana’s TVL climbed from 205.11 million to 309.32 million since the beginning of 2023.
Week Ahead – Volatility to continue as US jobs and inflation data on the way
Markets have been taunted by shifting Fed expectations over the past week and there’s likely to be more anguish for investors in the next few days as crucial payrolls and inflation numbers are coming up. The August jobs report and PCE inflation readings will be closely watched amid signs the US economy is starting to lose steam fast.