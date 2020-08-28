CHF/JPY Price Analysis: 4HR 1:2 R/R long setup in play

- CHF/JPY enters the bear's layer, but there could still be some upside potential left before a phase of distribution.
- So far, the daily and 4-hour structures are holding, giving rise to bullish prospects still and a 4-hour trade set-up.
CHF/JPY has extended to the upside in a series of unadulterated monthly bullish candles into a supply zone, meaning that any long from here is a high-risk trade and should be taken at reduced risk.
Nevertheless, the stars are aligned for a test into higher supply zone territory for traders too impatient to wait for a more compelling short side playbook.
The four-hour swing-trade setup is as follows:
As can be seen, the price has broken up to a short-term resistance area, for which if it holds the price, it offers an opportunity to enter long from the bullish support structure on the anticipation of a continuation.
RSI is bullish which is supportive of the bullish view and price is above the 21 moving average as well.
Again, this is a higher risk trade considering the price is due to correct on the higher time frames and is entering an area of distribution.
Therefore, a long entry should be taken at reduced risk, meaning, if the trader risk management rules usually only allow for between 0.5-2% risked, then the lower end of that scale would be appropriate.
The stop loss placed as illustrated on the chart offers a 1:2 risk to reward.
The stop loss can be moved to breakeven once the price has moved beyond the current resistance which would be presumed new support.
The following is a top-down analysis of the pair from a monthly to daily outlook and offers the possibility of a swing trade to the downside.
Monthly chart: Price enters the supply zone
There is still some room to go on this chart, hence the 4HR long opportunity.
Monthly chart: Bears looking for a setup for a correction
The monthly time frame also shows that at the current highs, a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement confluence offers a short opportunity form the distribution area.
There are also prospects of a nearer-term target slightly higher up at the 23.6% which also has a confluence of the prior structure looking left.
A break of that level could be an opportunity to add to the short position.
Weekly support holding
The weekly chart offers a compelling continuation to the upside, as the price is supported at structure still before resistance will likely reject the price.
Daily chart
The daily chart shows price has emerged from a retest of support which is also near-term bullish.
This leads, again, to the 40hour long set up as explained above:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
