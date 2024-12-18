As expected, the National Bank of Hungary left rates unchanged yesterday and forward guidance did not see much change either, ING’s FX analyst Frantisek Taborsky notes.

EUR/HUF seems to have stabilised around 408-410 for now

“As in November, one member voted for a rate cut. But at the same time, the press conference tried to introduce a long pause in the cutting cycle. The new forecast showed a slightly higher inflation profile for next year, while the economy will be weaker this year compared to the September forecast.”

“The NBH found a rather muted market reaction to today's meeting. In line with CEE peers, the EUR/HUF moved up very little after the press conference. The HUF market, like its CEE peers, seems to have already switched into Christmas mode, and with little news coming out of today's NBH meeting, it is hard to expect a big market view. EUR/HUF seems to have stabilised around 408-410 for now.”

“Today's calendar in the region is empty with several bond auctions on the calendar only, the last of the year. The rates market seems to be dominated by low liquidity and CTA flow, which is driving rates up, especially in the PLN market, which could again deliver some boost to FX. On the other hand, CZK rates seem too aggressively hawkish after a few days of upward movement and closed lower yesterday despite the spike in rates, indicating in turn a weaker CZK into the Czech National Bank's meeting tomorrow.”