Canadian Dollar tumbles against surging Greenback after US CPI inflation comes in hot

Markets were caught by unexpectedly stubborn US CPI inflation on Tuesday.

Canada sees notable lack of representation on the economic calendar this week.

Canadian Dollar is mixed on the day, but sharply lower against the US Dollar.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) tumbled against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday after US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation ticked higher on a monthly basis, sending the Greenback surging across the major currency board. Inflation on an annual basis was also higher than consensus in January, pushing out market hopes of a May rate cut from the Federal Reserve (Fed).

Canada has only a thin showing on the economic calendar this week, and it is relegated to strictly low-tier releases. These include Canadian Housing Starts and Manufacturing Sales on Thursday and Foreign Investment figures on Friday. Canadian January Housing Starts are expected to tick upward slightly, but US Retail Sales will entirely overshadow the release.

Daily digest market movers: Canadian Dollar takes a backseat as markets focus on US CPI inflation

Headline MoM US CPI inflation ticked higher in January to 0.3% versus the expected 0.2%.

December’s CPI saw a slight revision from 0.3% to 0.2%.

Core annualized US CPI inflation held steady at 3.9% compared to the forecast of 3.7%.

YoY US CPI fell to 3.1% from 3.4%, but markets were hoping for a further deceleration to 2.9%.

Still sticky US CPI inflation pushes out market bets of a first Fed rate cut to June or July.

Money markets now see a 62% chance of no rate cut in May, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

The US Dollar is surging on the day as markets tumble back into the safe haven currency.

Wednesday sees talking points from Fed officials, including Goolsbee and Barr.

Thursday brings US Retail Sales, where markets are hoping for a -0.1% print for January compared to December’s 0.6%.

Friday will wrap up a US-data-heavy week with US Producer Price Index (PPI) figures and the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index.

Canadian Dollar price today The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the strongest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.52% 0.22% 0.81% 1.08% 0.89% 1.12% 1.28% EUR -0.53% -0.30% 0.29% 0.56% 0.38% 0.60% 0.75% GBP -0.21% 0.31% 0.60% 0.87% 0.69% 0.92% 1.07% CAD -0.82% -0.29% -0.59% 0.25% 0.09% 0.31% 0.48% AUD -1.11% -0.57% -0.88% -0.27% -0.19% 0.05% 0.23% JPY -0.90% -0.37% -0.68% -0.09% 0.18% 0.22% 0.39% NZD -1.14% -0.62% -0.91% -0.33% -0.05% -0.23% 0.16% CHF -1.28% -0.76% -1.06% -0.46% -0.22% -0.38% -0.15% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

Technical analysis: Canadian Dollar gives up ground to surging US Dollar but trades mixed overall

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) slipped around three-quarters of a percent against the US Dollar on Tuesday, also losing around half of a percent against the Pound Sterling (GBP). The CAD recovered half a percent against the Swiss Franc (CHF) and around a third of a percent against the New Zealand Dollar (NZD).

The USD/CAD surged to an eight-week high on Tuesday, hitting a near-term high of 1.3578. The pair surged over a full percent bottom-to-top on the day, easily reclaiming the 1.3500 handle.

Tuesday’s bull run in the USD/CAD has the pair breaking into the top side of the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 1.3477, and the trick for buyers will be to keep the pair from slumping back into a rough consolidation range below 1.3550. On the bottom end, the 50-day SMA near 1.3417 will provide a near-term technical floor.

USD/CAD hourly chart

USD/CAD daily chart