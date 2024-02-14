Canadian Dollar churns on Wednesday as markets focus elsewhere

Share:

Canadian Dollar sees thin action in quiet midweek market.

Canada brings strictly low-impact data for the rest of the week.

CAD recovery supported by Crude Oil, but energy market hesitation limits gains.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) churns on Wednesday as markets continue to digest Tuesday’s harsh shift in rate cut expectations after US inflation came in hotter than investors were hoping. Rate cut hopes have been pushed further out, propping up the US Dollar (USD) and keeping the Canadian Dollar pinned in the red by around three-quarters of a percent against the Greenback.

Canada sees low-tier economic data releases for the rest of the week, which are likely to be overshadowed by US data prints as investors find themselves at odds with the US economy. Rate cut hopes are pinned on US inflation cooling off at a much faster trajectory, as well as an overall decline in US economic health that has thus far failed to materialize.

Daily digest market movers: Canadian Dollar finds little momentum on quiet Wednesday

The Canadian Dollar sees some sideways churn in the midweek after markets saw a sharp adjustment on the back of Tuesday’s US inflation figures.

Crude Oil markets tested higher on Wednesday, helping to bolster the Loonie.

Another surprise buildup in US Crude Oil stocks is weighing on barrel bids on Wednesday.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported over 12 million barrels of excess Crude Oil added to US supply lines for the week ended February 9.

The barrel buildup adds to the American Petroleum Institute’s (API) 8.52 million barrel surplus reported on Tuesday for the same period.

Canadian Housing Starts are forecast to increase slightly for the year through January on Thursday, expected to tick up to 235K from 249.3K.

Markets to focus entirely on US Retail Sales on Thursday, January’s MoM figure forecast to soften to -0.1% versus December’s 0.6%.

US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended February 9 also are on the docket for Thursday, expected to show 220K new jobless benefits applicants versus the previous week’s 218K.

Canadian Dollar price today The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the strongest against the Pound Sterling. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -0.18% 0.30% -0.10% -0.56% -0.12% -0.49% -0.23% EUR 0.19% 0.49% 0.09% -0.36% 0.06% -0.28% -0.03% GBP -0.30% -0.50% -0.40% -0.85% -0.43% -0.78% -0.53% CAD 0.10% -0.10% 0.40% -0.44% -0.03% -0.37% -0.13% AUD 0.54% 0.36% 0.85% 0.44% 0.41% 0.07% 0.31% JPY 0.12% -0.08% 0.42% 0.03% -0.42% -0.35% -0.11% NZD 0.48% 0.28% 0.77% 0.37% -0.07% 0.35% 0.27% CHF 0.22% 0.03% 0.51% 0.12% -0.32% 0.09% -0.26% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

Technical analysis: Canadian Dollar sees thin gains on Wednesday

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is mixed to flat in Wednesday’s market action, seeing only scant gains against the US Dollar of around a tenth of a percent. The broader market bid the Australian Dollar (AUD) up four-tenths of a percent against the CAD, while the Loonie shed around a third of a percent against the New Zealand Dollar (NZD). The Canadian Dollar sees its strongest performance against the Pound Sterling (GBP), up around four-tenths of a percent, on Wednesday.

USD/CAD found some friction near 1.3550 after Tuesday’s surge over the 1.3500 handle, but buyers are struggling to shove the pair back into the 1.3600 level. The pair remains bolstered above the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.3478 with Wednesday’s tentative low etched in near 1.3530.

USD/CAD hourly chart

USD/CAD daily chart