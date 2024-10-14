Canadian Dollar sinks to fresh ten-week low on Monday

- The Canadian Dollar shed another quarter percent against the Greenback.
- Canada kicked off a new trading week with an extended holiday.
- Canadian CPI inflation figures due on Tuesday, BoC rate call looms over the horizon.
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) kicked off the new trading week with another loss against the US Dollar, falling another quarter of a percent against the Greenback. The Loonie has declined against the USD for a ninth consecutive trading day, and has shed nearly 3% from September’s seven-month peak.
Canadian Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation figures are due on Tuesday, just in time for Canadian exchanges to return to the fold after taking an extended weekend for Canada’s Thanksgiving holiday.
Daily digest market movers
- The Canadian Dollar lost another quarter percent as Loonie traders continue to abandon the CAD and global FX markets bid the Greenback even higher.
- Canadian markets are dark on Monday for the Thanksgiving extended holiday weekend.
- Canadian CPI inflation for September is due Tuesday.
- The Bank of Canada’s (BoC) own core CPI print last came in at 1.5% YoY.
- The Canadian Wholesale Price Index for September is expected to tick down to 1.8% YoY from the previous 2.0%.
- Canadian CPI inflation figures are unlikely to drive much positive sentiment for the CAD with the BoC broadly expected to slash interest rates another 50 bps on October 23.
Canadian Dollar price forecast
USD/CAD shows a clear bullish trend on the daily candlesticks, with the pair breaking above its 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 1.3600, and is now trading into 1.3800.. The pair has risen steadily after a brief consolidation phase in mid-September, indicating strong upward momentum. The 50-day EMA is set to cross above the 200-day EMA, forming a bullish crossover known as a “golden cross,” which typically signals a long-term uptrend.
In terms of momentum indicators, the Moving Average Convergence-Divergence (MACD) is showing a strong bullish crossover as well. The MACD fast line (blue) has moved above the signal line (orange), and the histogram is rising, confirming strengthening bullish momentum and implying that the current rally could extend in the near term.
Looking ahead, the next key resistance level is around 1.38500, just slightly above current prices, where sellers may step in. On the downside, support is found near the 50-day and 200-day EMAs which are consolidating near 1.3600, which should act as a strong buffer against any corrective moves. As long as the pair holds above these levels, the outlook remains bullish with the potential for continued upside gains.
USD/CAD daily chart
Canadian Dollar FAQs
The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the price of Oil, Canada’s largest export, the health of its economy, inflation and the Trade Balance, which is the difference between the value of Canada’s exports versus its imports. Other factors include market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – with risk-on being CAD-positive. As its largest trading partner, the health of the US economy is also a key factor influencing the Canadian Dollar.
The Bank of Canada (BoC) has a significant influence on the Canadian Dollar by setting the level of interest rates that banks can lend to one another. This influences the level of interest rates for everyone. The main goal of the BoC is to maintain inflation at 1-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively higher interest rates tend to be positive for the CAD. The Bank of Canada can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former CAD-negative and the latter CAD-positive.
The price of Oil is a key factor impacting the value of the Canadian Dollar. Petroleum is Canada’s biggest export, so Oil price tends to have an immediate impact on the CAD value. Generally, if Oil price rises CAD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Oil falls. Higher Oil prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance, which is also supportive of the CAD.
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for a currency since it lowers the value of money, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Higher inflation tends to lead central banks to put up interest rates which attracts more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in Canada’s case is the Canadian Dollar.
Macroeconomic data releases gauge the health of the economy and can have an impact on the Canadian Dollar. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the CAD. A strong economy is good for the Canadian Dollar. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Canada to put up interest rates, leading to a stronger currency. If economic data is weak, however, the CAD is likely to fall.
