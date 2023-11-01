Canadian Dollar sees only a meager recovery as markets shuffle post-Fed

Share:

The Canadian Dollar is trapped near familiar low bids as Fed stands pat, as expected.

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem wrapping up government testimony today.

Markets are expecting a hawkish tone from Fed Chair Powell.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is stuck to the floorboards with only a minor gain for Wednesday, trading into twelve-month lows as the markets turn to hear Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell following the latest rate call from the Fed that sees rates held steady at 5.25-5.5% for the central bank's November meeting.

Bank of Canada (BoC) Governor Tiff Macklem will be making an appearance later in the day to wrap up day two of his financial conditions testimony to the Canadian government’s Standing Senate Committee on Banking, Commerce and the Economy.

Technical Analysis: Canadian Dollar finding little momentum as investors prioritize Fed

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is cycling just below the 1.3900 handle against the US Dollar (USD) following the Fed’s rate call, and the pair has struggled to etch in any meaningful chart movement since first tapping into 1.3880 last Friday. The Loonie is currently seeing meager gains heading into Thursday, testing the 1.3850 level.

The USD/CAD has been rising since bouncing from the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) last week near 1.3680, gaining 1.5% as the Loonie recedes against the Greenback. The pair has been finding consistent technical support from the 50-hour SMA as median bids trend upward, with the moving average buoying prices for Wednesday from 1.3860.

On the daily candlesticks, the USD/CAD is firmly pinned into bull territory, trading into year-long highs and catching bullish bounces from the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).

The floor on bearish corrections will be at the 200-day SMA near 1.3500, with technical support from the 50-day SMA currently pushing upward to 1.3650.

