Canadian Dollar consolidates on Thursday as markets gear up for Friday's US NFP showdown

Share:

The Canadian Dollar is treading water in the back half of the trading week.

Canada unemployment and wage figures due Friday.

Friday’s US NFP to overshadow the rest of the market.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is mostly flat on Thursday as markets focus elsewhere in the run-up to Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) print. US datapoints came in broadly above expectations on Thursday, but markets are twisting on the data headlines rather than outright plunging into one direction or the other.

Canada is set to release December’s Unemployment Rate and annualized Average Hourly Wages on Friday, as well as Net Change in Employment numbers, but US NFP numbers will be engulfing market expectations and reactions to round out the first trading week of 2024. An unexpected surge in ADP US jobs data has markets making last-minute adjustments to Friday’s NFP forecast, but the widening discrepancy between ADP and NFP headline prints is muddying the waters and turning correlative forecasting into a bit of an exercise in throwing darts at a board.

Daily digest market movers: Canadian Dollar sticking close to Thursday’s opening bids

Canadian Dollar is largely flat against its key counterpart, the US Dollar (USD), on Thursday.

The Loonie is a mixed bag with the CAD down a fifth of a percent against the Euro (EUR) and one-tenth of one percent against the Pound Sterling (GBP).

On the high side, the Canadian Dollar has gained nearly half of a percent against the Aussie (AUD) and a third of a percent against the Kiwi (NZD), with the Yen (JPY) shedding 1.1% against the Loonie.

US ADP Employment Change surged in December, showing a net addition of 164K thousand jobs versus the forecast 115K and handily clearing November’s print of 101K (revised down from 103K).

US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended December 29 also beat expectations, declining to 202K versus the forecast 216K, slipping even further back from the previous week’s 220K new jobless benefits seekers (revised upwards from 218K).

The bumper ADP print is encouraging on-edge investors to adjust NFP Friday forecasts higher, with the median NFP forecast currently expecting 170K new jobs on the headline December print compared to November’s 199K.

The Canadian Unemployment Rate is expected to tick slightly higher from 5.8% to 5.9% in December, while Average Hourly Wages for the year ended December last showed 5% growth, with no consistent forecast on the books.

Canadian Employment Change in December is expected to show 13.5K net new jobs compared to the previous month’s 24.9K.

Canadian Dollar price today The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -0.20% -0.06% 0.02% 0.47% 1.14% 0.31% 0.11% EUR 0.19% 0.13% 0.21% 0.66% 1.33% 0.50% 0.30% GBP 0.06% -0.14% 0.07% 0.53% 1.20% 0.38% 0.18% CAD -0.01% -0.20% -0.07% 0.46% 1.13% 0.30% 0.14% AUD -0.47% -0.67% -0.53% -0.46% 0.68% -0.16% -0.35% JPY -1.17% -1.35% -1.23% -1.15% -0.70% -0.85% -1.04% NZD -0.32% -0.52% -0.38% -0.29% 0.15% 0.83% -0.20% CHF -0.13% -0.32% -0.18% -0.11% 0.35% 1.01% 0.20% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).\

Technical Analysis: Canadian Dollar braces for NFP Friday, USD/CAD grinds to a halt near 1.3350

2024 kicked off with markets sending the Canadian Dollar (CAD) lower against the US Dollar, but the USD/CAD is pumping the brakes as investors gear up for Friday’s NFP showdown. Intraday action caught a clean bounce from the 50-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) just above 1.3320 in early Thursday trading, and the pair is sticking close to near-term highs.

The USD/CAD is up around 0.8% from the week’s opening bids of 1.3260, and the near-term technical ceiling is currently parked at the 1.3400 handle with support coming from the bottom end of the consolidation zone clustered around 1.3200.

The USD/CAD has chalked in five consecutive days of gains, dragging the pair back towards the 200-day SMA just below 1.3500.

USD/CAD Hourly Chart

USD/CAD Daily Chart