Canadian Dollar spins in circles after US NFP beats the market and Canadian jobs additions slump

- The Canadian Dollar is etching in a broad range on NFP Friday.
- Canada jobs additions crumble, US jobs easily beat the street.
- Despite weak labor figures, Canadian wage pressures persist.
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) slumped to a new low for the week against the US Dollar (USD) before surging to a three-day high as markets whipsaw after a bumper US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report crushes market forecasts.
Canada saw a hamstrung labor market add fewer jobs than the margin of error on the figure itself, coupled with persistent wage growth that accelerated to a two-year high.
Daily digest market movers: Canadian Dollar churns, investors grapple with NFP print
- US Nonfarm Payrolls are dominating the headlines, adding 216K net new jobs to the US employment landscape in December compared to the 160K forecast.
- Despite the beat, revisions continue to plague the data, dragging November’s 199K down to 173K and October’s 150K getting revised even further lower to 105K.
- Average Hourly Earnings in the US ticked up slightly from 4% to 4.1% for the year ended December, and the US Unemployment Rate also held steady at 3.7% in December, where market forecasts expected a tick upwards to 3.8%.
- Despite the overall upshot in US data, the US ISM Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) in December broadly missed expectations, printing at a stunted 50.6 versus the forecast decline from 52.7 to 52.6.
- On the Canadian side, the Unemployment Rate held flat at 5.8%, snubbing the forecast 5.9%.
- Canadian Average Hourly Wages growth surged from 5.0% to 5.7% in December, a two-year high.
- Forecasts for Canadian Net Change in Employment completely missed the mark, with Canada adding a paltry 0.1K new jobs in December versus the forecast decline from 24.9K to 13.5K.
- Canadian December Ivey PMIs remain upbeat in the seasonally-adjusted figure, moving from 54.7 to 56.3, but cyclical factors are doing a lot of the heavy lifting, with the non-seasonally adjusted PMI slipping from 53.2 into contractionary territory at 43.7, a 12-month low.
Canadian Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.16%
|-0.47%
|-0.21%
|-0.33%
|-0.25%
|-0.45%
|-0.31%
|EUR
|0.17%
|-0.28%
|0.00%
|-0.15%
|-0.07%
|-0.26%
|-0.13%
|GBP
|0.49%
|0.33%
|0.31%
|0.16%
|0.24%
|0.04%
|0.18%
|CAD
|0.19%
|0.02%
|-0.29%
|-0.14%
|-0.08%
|-0.27%
|-0.13%
|AUD
|0.33%
|0.16%
|-0.15%
|0.11%
|0.06%
|-0.13%
|0.01%
|JPY
|0.27%
|0.13%
|-0.18%
|0.11%
|-0.04%
|-0.18%
|-0.03%
|NZD
|0.48%
|0.30%
|-0.01%
|0.24%
|0.13%
|0.19%
|0.15%
|CHF
|0.30%
|0.15%
|-0.16%
|0.13%
|-0.01%
|0.05%
|-0.15%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Technical Analysis: All that effort just to push the Canadian Dollar in a circle, USD/CAD returns to midrange
It’s a fundamentals-driven day for the Canadian Dollar, with NFP sparking an initial surge in the USD/CAD towards 1.3400 following the jobs release, however, markets quickly reversed course to plunge into 1.3290 before settling back into familiar territory near 1.3330.
Despite the US Dollar broadly falling against most of major currencies heading into the weekly close, the CAD is struggling to draw interest, underperforming most of its peers, gaining a fifth of a percent against the Greenback.
With the USD/CAD pushing into the middle on Friday, the pair is at risk of a pause on the daily candlesticks, hung out to dry in no man’s land below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at the 1.3500 handle while the 50-day SMA accelerates into a downside crossover of the longer moving average.
USD/CAD Hourly Chart
USD/CAD Daily Chart
Nonfarm Payrolls FAQs
What are Nonfarm Payrolls?
Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) are part of the US Bureau of Labor Statistics monthly jobs report. The Nonfarm Payrolls component specifically measures the change in the number of people employed in the US during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
How does Nonfarm Payrolls influence the Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions?
The Nonfarm Payrolls figure can influence the decisions of the Federal Reserve by providing a measure of how successfully the Fed is meeting its mandate of fostering full employment and 2% inflation.
A relatively high NFP figure means more people are in employment, earning more money and therefore probably spending more. A relatively low Nonfarm Payrolls’ result, on the either hand, could mean people are struggling to find work.
The Fed will typically raise interest rates to combat high inflation triggered by low unemployment, and lower them to stimulate a stagnant labor market.
How does Nonfarm Payrolls affect the US Dollar?
Nonfarm Payrolls generally have a positive correlation with the US Dollar. This means when payrolls’ figures come out higher-than-expected the USD tends to rally and vice versa when they are lower.
NFPs influence the US Dollar by virtue of their impact on inflation, monetary policy expectations and interest rates. A higher NFP usually means the Federal Reserve will be more tight in its monetary policy, supporting the USD.
How does Nonfarm Payrolls affect Gold?
Nonfarm Payrolls are generally negatively-correlated with the price of Gold. This means a higher-than-expected payrolls’ figure will have a depressing effect on the Gold price and vice versa.
Higher NFP generally has a positive effect on the value of the USD, and like most major commodities Gold is priced in US Dollars. If the USD gains in value, therefore, it requires less Dollars to buy an ounce of Gold.
Also, higher interest rates (typically helped higher NFPs) also lessen the attractiveness of Gold as an investment compared to staying in cash, where the money will at least earn interest.
Sometimes Nonfarm Payrolls trigger an opposite reaction than what the market expects. Why is that?
Nonfarm Payrolls is only one component within a bigger jobs report and it can be overshadowed by the other components.
At times, when NFP come out higher-than-forecast, but the Average Weekly Earnings is lower than expected, the market has ignored the potentially inflationary effect of the headline result and interpreted the fall in earnings as deflationary.
The Participation Rate and the Average Weekly Hours components can also influence the market reaction, but only in seldom events like the “Great Resignation” or the Global Financial Crisis.
