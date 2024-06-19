Canadian Dollar churns in the middle on holliday-thinned Wednesday

- Canadian Dollar trades tightly during the mid-week market session.
- Canada relegated to strictly mid-tier data releases for the rest of the week.
- BoC Summary of Deliberations delivers little new, but reiterates widening policy divergence.
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is treading water on Wednesday, trading within a scant tenth of a percent against its largest peer — the US Dollar (USD). US markets are shuttered for the midweek Juneteenth holiday, thinning out market volumes as investors look ahead to key data prints on Friday.
Canada has only mid-tier data releases on the docket for the remainder of the trading week. Wednesday’s latest Summary of Deliberations from the Bank of Canada (BoC) delivered no major revelations, as expected. With US markets shuttered for the holiday, trading volumes are thin and investors will be returning to the fold in force to hunker down and wait for Friday’s US Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) print.
Daily digest market movers: Canadian Dollar treads water on quiet Wednesday
- The Canadian Dollar has been on a slow grind this week, finding thin gains against the Greenback. From the week's opening bids, the CAD is up a scant fifth of a percent against the USD.
- The BoC’s Summary of Deliberations, released midway through the US Wednesday session, didn't bring any new details to the BoC’s policy stance, though Governing Council concerns about reigniting inflation have surfaced.
- BoC Summary of Deliberations acknowledges widening divergence with US on policy
- Risk appetite is stubbornly holding on balance as investors brush off a wave of cautious talking points from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials this week. Policymakers still want to see more signs of cooling inflation in the US before committing to even discussing rate cuts.
- Interest rate markets are still staunchly committed to hopes for a September rate cut. According to the CME’s FedWatch tool, rate traders are pricing in nearly 70% odds of at least a quarter-point rate trim from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) at the September 18 meeting.
- Before Friday’s US PMI print, Thursday will deliver a week-on-week update to US Initial Jobless Claims, a popular bellwether for near-term economic performance.
Canadian Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.07%
|-0.09%
|0.06%
|-0.04%
|-0.23%
|0.20%
|-0.01%
|EUR
|0.07%
|-0.03%
|0.14%
|0.02%
|-0.15%
|0.28%
|0.06%
|GBP
|0.09%
|0.03%
|0.16%
|0.05%
|-0.13%
|0.31%
|0.10%
|JPY
|-0.06%
|-0.14%
|-0.16%
|-0.10%
|-0.28%
|0.15%
|-0.05%
|CAD
|0.04%
|-0.02%
|-0.05%
|0.10%
|-0.18%
|0.25%
|0.05%
|AUD
|0.23%
|0.15%
|0.13%
|0.28%
|0.18%
|0.44%
|0.24%
|NZD
|-0.20%
|-0.28%
|-0.31%
|-0.15%
|-0.25%
|-0.44%
|-0.21%
|CHF
|0.01%
|-0.06%
|-0.10%
|0.05%
|-0.05%
|-0.24%
|0.21%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Canadian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CAD (base)/USD (quote).
Technical analysis: Canadian Dollar churns in place on Wednesday, USD/CAD finds a floor at 1.3700
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is trading thin on Wednesday, holding close to flat against the Greenback and stuck within a fifth of a percent across the major currency board. USD/CAD eased back to the 1.3700 handle before finding a floor in the midweek markets session, but the pair is trading into the low side of median bids at the 200-hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 1.3725.
Despite a lack of near-term momentum, the CAD is slowly grinding out thin gains against the US Dollar. The USD/CAD has closed flat or down for all but one of the last seven straight trading days, and Wednesday is firmly on pace to chalk in an eighth. The pair is still holding on the high side of the 50-day EMA at 1.3675 and remains trapped in bull country above the 200-day EMA at 1.3578.
USD/CAD hourly chart
USD/CAD daily chart
Bank of Canada FAQs
The Bank of Canada (BoC), based in Ottawa, is the institution that sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for Canada. It does so at eight scheduled meetings a year and ad hoc emergency meetings that are held as required. The BoC primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means keeping inflation at between 1-3%. Its main tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will usually result in a stronger Canadian Dollar (CAD) and vice versa. Other tools used include quantitative easing and tightening.
In extreme situations, the Bank of Canada can enact a policy tool called Quantitative Easing. QE is the process by which the BoC prints Canadian Dollars for the purpose of buying assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker CAD. QE is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the objective of price stability. The Bank of Canada used the measure during the Great Financial Crisis of 2009-11 when credit froze after banks lost faith in each other’s ability to repay debts.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the Bank of Canada purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the BoC stops buying more assets, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive (or bullish) for the Canadian Dollar.
