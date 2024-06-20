Canadian Dollar catches a bounce, extends the week's gains on Thursday

- Canadian Dollar caught a bid on Thursday, but gains remain limited against USD.
- Canada sees better-than-expected recovery in unemployment claims.
- US Initial Jobless Claims fell, but less than expected; US PMIs loom ahead on Friday.
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) found some room on the high side on Thursday, adding to the week’s thin gains. The CAD is struggling to outperform the US Dollar (USD), which is climbing as US markets return to the fold following a midweek holiday that kept US exchanges dark and Greenback trading thin.
Canada reported a comparatively steep cut in the number of Canadians taking unemployment benefits. US Initial Jobless Claims also eased but less than expected, driving the four-week average higher. Canadian Retail Sales and US Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) figures are slated for Friday to wrap up the trading week.
Daily digest market movers: Jobless benefits figures drive market sentiment, CAD shifts higher
- Canadian Employment Insurance Beneficiaries Change declined 2.8% MoM in April, sharply below the previous 0.1% increase and the steepest decline in Canadian jobless benefits claimants since November 2022.
- US Initial Jobless Claims also declined from a week earlier but less than expected. New unemployment benefit seekers eased to 238K for the week ended June 14, less than the previous 243K but more than the expected 235K.
- US Initial Jobless Claims are still riding higher than the four-week average, which ticked up to 232.75K from 227.25K.
- Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey backslid to 1.3 in June, missing the forecasted increase to 5.0 from the previous 4.5 as economic concerns continue to weigh on business sentiment.
- Canadian Retail Sales due on Friday are expected to recover to 0.7% MoM in April, up from the previous -0.2% decline.
- Friday’s US PMI will close out the trading week, with markets expecting a slight shift lower. The Manufacturing PMI is forecast to push down to 51.0 from 51.3, and the Services component is expected to slide to 53.7 from 54.8.
Canadian Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.34%
|0.46%
|0.46%
|-0.01%
|0.32%
|0.25%
|0.75%
|EUR
|-0.34%
|0.11%
|0.12%
|-0.35%
|-0.02%
|-0.10%
|0.40%
|GBP
|-0.46%
|-0.11%
|0.00%
|-0.46%
|-0.13%
|-0.22%
|0.27%
|JPY
|-0.46%
|-0.12%
|0.00%
|-0.51%
|-0.15%
|-0.26%
|0.26%
|CAD
|0.00%
|0.35%
|0.46%
|0.51%
|0.31%
|0.26%
|0.74%
|AUD
|-0.32%
|0.02%
|0.13%
|0.15%
|-0.31%
|-0.08%
|0.42%
|NZD
|-0.25%
|0.10%
|0.22%
|0.26%
|-0.26%
|0.08%
|0.49%
|CHF
|-0.75%
|-0.40%
|-0.27%
|-0.26%
|-0.74%
|-0.42%
|-0.49%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Canadian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CAD (base)/USD (quote).
Technical analysis: Canadian Dollar bounces, but remains trapped at key levels
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is gaining ground across the board on Thursday, climbing nearly eight-tenths of one percent against the battered Swiss Franc (CHF), the day’s worst-performing currency. The CAD is also up over one-half of one percent against the Pound Sterling (GBP) and the Japanese Yen (JPY), but gains against the US Dollar remain limited as the Canadian Dollar trades within a tenth of a percent against the Greenback.
USD/CAD remains mired in near-term congestion at the 1.3700 handle, but momentum is tilting in favor of bears looking to push the Greenback lower against the Canadian Dollar. The pair is drifting steadily lower from a near-term supply zone above 1.3760, with eyes set on the recent swing low into 1.3680.
Daily candles are on pace to make a return to technical support from a confluence in a rough rising trendline and the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3676, but a long-term price floor is baked in at the 200-day EMA rising into the 1.3600 handle. USD/CAD is down a full percent from the year’s peaks near 1.3850 but is still up a healthy 3.5% from 2024’s opening bids near 1.3250.
USD/CAD hourly chart
USD/CAD daily chart
Economic Indicator
Retail Sales (MoM)
The Retail Sales data, released by Statistics Canada on a monthly basis, measures the total value of goods sold by retailers in Canada based on a sampling of retail stores of different types and sizes. Changes in Retail Sales are widely followed as an indicator of consumer spending. Percent changes reflect the rate of changes in such sales, with the MoM reading comparing sales values in the reference month with the previous month. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Canadian Dollar (CAD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Next release: Fri Jun 21, 2024 12:30
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 0.7%
Previous: -0.2%
Source: Statistics Canada
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
