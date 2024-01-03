Canadian Dollar sheds weight for a fifth straight day against Greenback after US PMI data beats

Share:

Canadian Dollar slips further on Wednesday as US Dollar bids firm up.

Canada economic data on hold until Friday, to be overshadowed by US NFP.

US ISM PMI beat expectations but still on the contractionary side.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is falling for the fifth consecutive trading day against the US Dollar (USD), with the Greenback getting bolstered against the broader FX market after the US ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for December came in above expectations, despite still printing in contractionary territory below the 50.0 midline.

Economic data from Canada is once again absent from the data docket on Wednesday, and Friday’s Canadian Unemployment Rate and Average Hourly Wages are set to be entirely eclipsed by the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) for December.

Daily digest market movers: Canadian Dollar giving up further ground amidst USD push

With moderate declines against the outperforming Greenback and Pound Sterling (GBP), the CAD is at risk of further softening against the rest of the majors.

The Canadian Dollar slid around a quarter of a percent against the USD and half of a percent against the GBP.

The Aussie (AUD) gave up around a third of a percent against the Loonie, while the Yen (JPY) retreated around half of a percent against the Canadian Dollar.

The US ISM Manufacturing PMI for December printed at 47.4, beating the market forecast of 47.1 and climbing over November’s print of 46.7.

The US JOLTS Job Openings in November showed less hiring potential than expected, with 8.79 million jobs available versus the forecast 8.85 million. October’s JOLTS openings were also revised up slightly from 8.733 million to 8.852 million.

Investors will note that JOLTS has a small sample size that leaves the data prone to volatility, as well as the published figures being subject to revision up to five years after publication.

Wednesday’s key data release came from the Fed's latest meeting minutes, which showed Fed policymakers trying to thread the needle on rate cut expectations, admitting that rates could remain higher for longer than markets currently anticipate.

FOMC Minutes: Interest rates seem to be at or near peaks

Canadian Dollar price today The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.22% -0.30% 0.24% 0.60% 0.76% 0.12% 0.05% EUR -0.22% -0.53% 0.01% 0.37% 0.55% -0.11% -0.17% GBP 0.30% 0.52% 0.54% 0.89% 1.06% 0.41% 0.34% CAD -0.23% 0.00% -0.54% 0.32% 0.54% -0.12% -0.18% AUD -0.60% -0.33% -0.90% -0.36% 0.18% -0.48% -0.54% JPY -0.77% -0.56% -1.09% -0.51% -0.19% -0.68% -0.73% NZD -0.12% 0.11% -0.41% 0.14% 0.49% 0.65% -0.06% CHF -0.04% 0.18% -0.35% 0.19% 0.55% 0.72% 0.07% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

Technical Analysis: Canadian Dollar heading for a fifth straight day of losses

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is slipping back against the US Dollar, extending recent declines and driving the USD/CAD pair further above the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA). The pair is set for a fresh challenge of the 1.3400 level, provided near-term action continues to catch support from the bullish crossover of the 50-hour and 200-hour SMAs near 1.3275.

Daily candlesticks have the USD/CAD extending a bullish correction into a fifth consecutive trading day, but the pair remains firmly below the 200-day SMA near 1.3500. Despite this, technical indicators are still recovering from getting pinned deep into oversold territory after the pair’s multi-week decline from November’s peak of 1.3899. Further room to run could be uncovered before the 50-day SMA manages to make a bearish cross of the 200-day SMA.

USD/CAD Hourly Chart

USD/CAD Daily Chart