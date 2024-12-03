Canadian Dollar churns on data-light Tuesday

The Canadian Dollar held steady in the face of improving US labor data.

Canada lacks impactful data until Friday’s wages and employment change figures.

US NFP net job additions loom ahead at the end of the week, overshadowing CAD data.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) tread water on Tuesday, wrestling to either side of the day’s opening bids before settling in the midrange. The US Dollar saw some bidding action after US job openings numbers beat the street, and the Loonie is struggling to find much interest with a lack of noteworthy releases on the data docket this week.

Canada remains largely absent from the economic calendar this week, albeit with a smattering of low-tier releases around the midweek. Canadian wages and employment change figures are due on Friday, though the Canadian side of the data docket will be eclipsed by US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) figures due at the same time.

Daily digest market movers: Canadian Dollar lacks momentum amid tepid releases

The Canadian Dollar churned around the day’s opening bids before shedding around one-sixth of one percent late on Tuesday.

US JOLTS Job Openings rose more than expected, bolstering the healthy outlook of the US labor market.

Investors will be pivoting to key labor data throughout the week, including ADP Employment Change figures slated for Wednesday.

The latest US NFP data dump is due on Friday.

US NFP job additions will swamp out market impact from Canadian Net Change in Employment figures for November, also due on Friday.

Canadian Dollar price forecast

With the Canadian Dollar (CAD) at the mercy of broad-market flows into and out of the Greenback, the Loonie is set to continue grinding out chart paper near multi-year lows. USD/CAD remains buoyant above the 1.4000 handle, though the pair has yet to reclaim territory near last week’s spike into 55-month highs above 1.4150.

The Greenback’s one-sided bullish trend against the waffling Canadian Dollar has dragged the pair deep into overbought territory, and the Loonie is on pace to close lower against the US Dollar for all but two of the last ten consecutive trading weeks. However, long-term and position traders will note that USD/CAD is knocking on the high end of a long-term sideways pattern going back nearly a decade that only materializes when you zoom out to weekly candles or above.

USD/CAD daily chart