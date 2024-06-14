Canadian Dollar struggles to recover ground as market sentiment pulls into the middle

- Canadian Dollar is broadly higher on Friday but only slightly.
- Canada missed forecasts on manufacturing and wholesale figures.
- US Consumer Sentiment survey dominates news flow in American session.
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) found a thin recovery on Friday, gaining ground against most of its major currency peers and clawing back a scant tenth of a percent against the US Dollar (USD). Market sentiment has continued to drag throughout Friday's US session, pulling the CAD into middling bids against the Greenback. A missed forecast in Canadian Manufacturing Sales was broadly brushed off, and an unexpected backslide in the University of Michigan’s (UoM) Consumer Sentiment is throwing a cautionary wrench in market sentiment to wrap up the trading week.
Manufacturing and Wholesale Sales in Canada saw a milder recovery from recent contractions than expected, but market sentiment is largely focused elsewhere after the UoM Consumer Sentiment Index fell to a six-month low, and 5-year Consumer Inflation Expectations ticked higher in June.
Daily digest market movers: Canadian Dollar grinds out thin gains despite forecast miss
- Canadian Manufacturing Sales rebounded 1.1% MoM in April, slightly missing the forecast 1.2% and recovering from the previous month’s revised -1.8%.
- Wholesale Sales recovered 2.4% over the same period but missed the expected 2.8%. Wholesale Sales provided a firmer recovery from the previous -1.3%, which was also revised slightly lower from -1.1%.
- UoM Consumer Sentiment Index unexpectedly declined in June, falling to 65.6 after markets expected a climb to 72.0 from the previous 69.1. The backslide represents the key sentiment indicator’s worst print in six months.
- UoM 5-year Consumer Inflation Expectations also rose in June, climbing to 3.1% from the previous 3.0%. According to the UoM’s consumer survey, spender expectations of future inflation have climbed to their second-highest level since the covid pandemic era.
- Coming up next week, Canadian data continues to play second fiddle, restricted to mid-tier releases at best throughout the week. US Retail Sales will be a key print on Tuesday.
Canadian Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.36%
|0.62%
|0.17%
|-0.01%
|0.41%
|0.55%
|-0.40%
|EUR
|-0.36%
|0.27%
|-0.15%
|-0.35%
|0.04%
|0.21%
|-0.75%
|GBP
|-0.62%
|-0.27%
|-0.44%
|-0.64%
|-0.21%
|-0.10%
|-1.01%
|JPY
|-0.17%
|0.15%
|0.44%
|-0.19%
|0.23%
|0.35%
|-0.56%
|CAD
|0.01%
|0.35%
|0.64%
|0.19%
|0.43%
|0.54%
|-0.40%
|AUD
|-0.41%
|-0.04%
|0.21%
|-0.23%
|-0.43%
|0.12%
|-0.83%
|NZD
|-0.55%
|-0.21%
|0.10%
|-0.35%
|-0.54%
|-0.12%
|-0.92%
|CHF
|0.40%
|0.75%
|1.01%
|0.56%
|0.40%
|0.83%
|0.92%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Canadian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CAD (base)/USD (quote).
Technical analysis: Choppy trading continues to plague Canadian Dollar
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is broadly higher on Friday, brushing off a half-percent decline against the Swiss Franc (CHF) to rise six-tenths of one percent against the Pound Sterling (GBP) and four-tenths of a percent against the Euro (EUR) and New Zealand Dollar (NZD). The CAD is scrambling to hold onto near-term gains against the US Dollar, trading within a tenth of a percent of Friday’s opening bids.
USD/CAD climbed to the 1.3780 region on Friday before slipping back to familiar territory below 1.3740. The pair continues to trade above the 200-hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA), but volatility remains high. Consolidation continues to weigh on daily candlesticks, though USD/CAD has managed to trade on the north side of the 200-day EMA at 1.3575 since early April.
Near-term momentum leans in favor of the bears as sellers look set to drag USD/CAD back down to the 50-day EMA at 1.3670 unless renewed buying pressure pushes the pair back above June’s peak bids near 1.3790.
USD/CAD hourly chart
USD/CAD daily chart
Economic Indicator
Wholesale Sales (MoM)
The Wholesale Sales released by the Statistics Canada shows value of sales made by wholesalers in Canada. Generally, a growing number in wholesales indicates increases in retail trade and consumption, that is seen as positive or bullish for the CAD, while a declining number indicates the weakened retail sectors, consumption, and the economy in Canada, that is seen as negative or bearish for the currency.Read more.
Last release: Fri Jun 14, 2024 12:30
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: 2.4%
Consensus: 2.8%
Previous: -1.1%
Source: Statistics Canada
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide below 1.0700 on stronger USD, EU political angst
EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades at its lowest level since early May below 1.0700. Unabated US Dollar demand amid risk aversion and looming EU political uncertainty exert downside pressure on the pair heading into the weekend.
GBP/USD slumps to multi-week lows below 1.2700
GBP/USD extends its decline on Friday and trades at its lowest level in nearly a month below 1.2700. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the US Dollar continues to benefit from souring market mood, forcing the pair to stretch lower in the second half of the day.
Gold clings to recovery gains at around $2,330
Following Thursday's pullback, Gold holds its ground on Friday and trades in positive territory near $2,330. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield edges lower toward 4.2%, helping XAU/USD push higher ahead of the weekend.
Monero price poised for a downward correction
Monero price has encountered resistance at a critical level. The technical outlook suggests a potential short-term correction as momentum indicators signal a bearish divergence.
Week ahead – RBA, SNB and BoE next to decide, CPI and PMI data also on tap
It will be another central-bank-heavy week with the RBA, SNB and BoE. Retail sales will be the highlight in the United States. Plenty of other data also on the way, including flash PMIs and UK CPI.