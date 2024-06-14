Canadian Dollar struggles to recover ground as market sentiment pulls into the middle

Canadian Dollar is broadly higher on Friday but only slightly.

Canada missed forecasts on manufacturing and wholesale figures.

US Consumer Sentiment survey dominates news flow in American session.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) found a thin recovery on Friday, gaining ground against most of its major currency peers and clawing back a scant tenth of a percent against the US Dollar (USD). Market sentiment has continued to drag throughout Friday's US session, pulling the CAD into middling bids against the Greenback. A missed forecast in Canadian Manufacturing Sales was broadly brushed off, and an unexpected backslide in the University of Michigan’s (UoM) Consumer Sentiment is throwing a cautionary wrench in market sentiment to wrap up the trading week.

Manufacturing and Wholesale Sales in Canada saw a milder recovery from recent contractions than expected, but market sentiment is largely focused elsewhere after the UoM Consumer Sentiment Index fell to a six-month low, and 5-year Consumer Inflation Expectations ticked higher in June.

Daily digest market movers: Canadian Dollar grinds out thin gains despite forecast miss

Canadian Manufacturing Sales rebounded 1.1% MoM in April, slightly missing the forecast 1.2% and recovering from the previous month’s revised -1.8%.

Wholesale Sales recovered 2.4% over the same period but missed the expected 2.8%. Wholesale Sales provided a firmer recovery from the previous -1.3%, which was also revised slightly lower from -1.1%.

UoM Consumer Sentiment Index unexpectedly declined in June, falling to 65.6 after markets expected a climb to 72.0 from the previous 69.1. The backslide represents the key sentiment indicator’s worst print in six months.

UoM 5-year Consumer Inflation Expectations also rose in June, climbing to 3.1% from the previous 3.0%. According to the UoM’s consumer survey, spender expectations of future inflation have climbed to their second-highest level since the covid pandemic era.

Coming up next week, Canadian data continues to play second fiddle, restricted to mid-tier releases at best throughout the week. US Retail Sales will be a key print on Tuesday.

Canadian Dollar PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.36% 0.62% 0.17% -0.01% 0.41% 0.55% -0.40% EUR -0.36% 0.27% -0.15% -0.35% 0.04% 0.21% -0.75% GBP -0.62% -0.27% -0.44% -0.64% -0.21% -0.10% -1.01% JPY -0.17% 0.15% 0.44% -0.19% 0.23% 0.35% -0.56% CAD 0.01% 0.35% 0.64% 0.19% 0.43% 0.54% -0.40% AUD -0.41% -0.04% 0.21% -0.23% -0.43% 0.12% -0.83% NZD -0.55% -0.21% 0.10% -0.35% -0.54% -0.12% -0.92% CHF 0.40% 0.75% 1.01% 0.56% 0.40% 0.83% 0.92% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Canadian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CAD (base)/USD (quote).

Technical analysis: Choppy trading continues to plague Canadian Dollar

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is broadly higher on Friday, brushing off a half-percent decline against the Swiss Franc (CHF) to rise six-tenths of one percent against the Pound Sterling (GBP) and four-tenths of a percent against the Euro (EUR) and New Zealand Dollar (NZD). The CAD is scrambling to hold onto near-term gains against the US Dollar, trading within a tenth of a percent of Friday’s opening bids.

USD/CAD climbed to the 1.3780 region on Friday before slipping back to familiar territory below 1.3740. The pair continues to trade above the 200-hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA), but volatility remains high. Consolidation continues to weigh on daily candlesticks, though USD/CAD has managed to trade on the north side of the 200-day EMA at 1.3575 since early April.

Near-term momentum leans in favor of the bears as sellers look set to drag USD/CAD back down to the 50-day EMA at 1.3670 unless renewed buying pressure pushes the pair back above June’s peak bids near 1.3790.

USD/CAD hourly chart

USD/CAD daily chart