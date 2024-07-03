Canadian Dollar climbs after market risk sentiment lurches higher after US data misses the mark

- Canadian Dollar climbs a third of a percent against Greenback after sour data patch.
- Canada economic data remains thin until Friday’s labor figures.
- US data broadly softens, propping up rate cut hopes.
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) gave a shaky performance on Wednesday. The Loonie was mixed against a basket of major currencies but notably climbed one-third of one percent against the US Dollar (USD) after a raft of data misses from the US. Broad-market rate cut hopes are stepping higher after a sharp drag on US ISM Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) activity figures, and rate markets are pricing in over 70% odds of at least a quarter-point rate trim from the Federal Reserve (Fed) in September.
Canada saw little impact from low-tier trade balance figures on Wednesday. Imports and Exports both declined slightly, leading to a sharper-than-expected contraction in May’s International Merchandise Trade tally. Thursday will bring a notable lull to the action with US markets set to be shuttered for the US Independence Day holiday. Friday will open the floodgates with a fully-stocked US session for the latest US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) labor data dump.
Daily digest market movers: Canadian Dollar performance saved by stumbling Greenback
- US ADP Employment Change figures gave their lowest print since January, showing 150K net jobs added in June, below the forecast for 160K and falling back from the previous 157K (revised up from 152K).
- US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended June 28 also rose faster than expected, coming in at 238K compared to the forecast of 235K and previous 233K. The figure lifted the four-week average to 238.5K from the revised previous figure of 236.25K.
- June’s US ISM PMI activity survey revealed a steepening slowdown in business activity. The survey index dropped sharply to 48.8, the lowest print since June of 2020.
- ISM Services Prices Paid in June declined to 56.3 from 58.1 as industry-level inflation eases.
- Canada’s International Merchandise Trade contracted in May, printing at $-1.93 billion versus the expected recovery to $-1.2 billion from the previous $-1.32 billion (revised down from $-1.05 billion).
- Overall trade activity is slowing in Canada, with May Exports and Imports both declining slightly. Exports fell to $62.45 billion from $64.11 billion, while Imports slid to $64.37 billion from the previous $65.43 billion.
- According to CME’s FedWatch Tool, rate markets are pricing in 72% odds of at least a quarter-point rate trim from the Fed on September 18.
Canadian Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.47%
|-0.54%
|0.05%
|-0.35%
|-0.70%
|-0.57%
|-0.37%
|EUR
|0.47%
|-0.07%
|0.52%
|0.12%
|-0.24%
|-0.07%
|0.10%
|GBP
|0.54%
|0.07%
|0.60%
|0.18%
|-0.17%
|-0.00%
|0.19%
|JPY
|-0.05%
|-0.52%
|-0.60%
|-0.42%
|-0.76%
|-0.62%
|-0.41%
|CAD
|0.35%
|-0.12%
|-0.18%
|0.42%
|-0.35%
|-0.20%
|-0.00%
|AUD
|0.70%
|0.24%
|0.17%
|0.76%
|0.35%
|0.16%
|0.34%
|NZD
|0.57%
|0.07%
|0.00%
|0.62%
|0.20%
|-0.16%
|0.20%
|CHF
|0.37%
|-0.10%
|-0.19%
|0.41%
|0.00%
|-0.34%
|-0.20%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Canadian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CAD (base)/USD (quote).
Technical analysis: Wednesday’s Greenback declines a welcome reprieve for CAD bulls
Despite a soft-to-mixed performance, the Canadian Dollar (CAD) found higher ground against the US Dollar and the Japanese Yen (JPY), climbing around one-third of one percent against each. The CAD shed weight against the Australian Dollar (AUD) and the Pound Sterling (GBP), declining one-third of one percent and one-fifth of one percent, respectively.
USD/CAD volatility continues to litter the charts, with the pair declining back into familiar lows near 1.3630. Wednesday’s decline adds to earlier declines after an early week peak just below 1.3760.
A supply zone is baked into the daily chart as candlesticks slump back below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3677. Buyers will be looking for a chance to re-up on an extended pullback to the 200-day EMA at 1.3588.
USD/CAD hourly chart
USD/CAD daily chart
Economic Indicator
ADP Employment Change
The ADP Employment Change is a gauge of employment in the private sector released by the largest payroll processor in the US, Automatic Data Processing Inc. It measures the change in the number of people privately employed in the US. Generally speaking, a rise in the indicator has positive implications for consumer spending and is stimulative of economic growth. So a high reading is traditionally seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Last release: Wed Jul 03, 2024 12:15
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: 150K
Consensus: 160K
Previous: 152K
Source: ADP Research Institute
Traders often consider employment figures from ADP, America’s largest payrolls provider, report as the harbinger of the Bureau of Labor Statistics release on Nonfarm Payrolls (usually published two days later), because of the correlation between the two. The overlaying of both series is quite high, but on individual months, the discrepancy can be substantial. Another reason FX traders follow this report is the same as with the NFP – a persistent vigorous growth in employment figures increases inflationary pressures, and with it, the likelihood that the Fed will raise interest rates. Actual figures beating consensus tend to be USD bullish.
