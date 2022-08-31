Data released on Wednesday showed a solid growth rate in Canada during the second quarter of 3.3%, however, it was below expectations of 4.5%. Analysts at CIBC point out the numbers were far from a disaster and continue to show solid growth. They expected a 75 basis point rate hike from the Bank of Canada next week.
Key Quotes:
“As the weather heated up, the Canadian economy was cooling down. While growth in Q2 as a whole was solid at an annualized +3.3%, and little changed from Q1's pace, it was disappointing relative to consensus expectations (+4.4%) and was largely driven by an acceleration in early spring. The latest monthly GDP figures, including an advance estimate for a slight decline in July, have shown a broadly flat trend starting in May. While we still expect that the Bank of Canada will hike interest rates further to combat high inflationary pressures, a cooling economy supports our view that the peak will be lower than financial markets have been pricing in
“Today's GDP figures were far from a disaster, and still show that the Canadian economy managed to achieve solid growth during a period of time that the US economy was contracting. However, somewhat cooler growth in Q2 and Q3 than the Bank of Canada recently forecasted should give policymakers comfort that inflation will start to ease more meaningfully later in the year without interest rates needing to move too far into restrictive territory.”
“We still forecast a 75bp hike from the Bank next week, that will take the overnight rate to 3.25% and into a range that policymakers think is restrictive (above 3%). However, we also expect a pause after that as the Bank reassess the impact of these restrictive rates on growth and inflation.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays pressured towards 0.6800 ahead of China/US PMI, NFP
AUD/USD begins September month’s trading while keeping the two-day downtrend at the 1.5-month low. The Aussie pair justifies the market’s risk-off mood, as well as concerns surrounding Australia’s biggest customer China.
EUR/USD begins September on softer foot above 1.0000, US PMI, NFP eyed
EUR/USD seesaws around 1.0050, probing a three-day rebound from the yearly low, after declining for three consecutive months. The pair’s latest inaction could be linked to the anxiety ahead of the key data/events while the daily gains could be attributed to the hawkish EU data versus softer US numbers.
Gold declines towards $1,700 on hawkish Fed bets, US NFP eyed
Gold price (XAU/USD) has displayed a less-confident pullback after hitting a fresh monthly low of $1,709.67 in the late New York session. The precious metal is expected to decline further to near the psychological support of $1,700.00.
Bitcoin flaunts possible falling bullish wedge revival amid fears of decoupling from traditional markets
Bitcoin is up by 1.6% over the last 24 hours against a backdrop of 7.0% in cumulative losses across seven days. BTC is trying to arrest last week's downtrend, which saw its leg tag $19,543 on the downside.
Market selloff continues as ECB inflation hits new high
Declining oil prices have hurt the FTSE today, while record eurozone inflation comes in the face of a potential 75bp rate hike from the ECB.