The Caixin China Manufacturing PMI has been released as follows:
Caixin China Manufacturing PMI
- Caixin China Manufacturing PMI 50.7 beats expectations 49.6 and prior 49.4.
This data follows China's manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) which stayed above 50 in May, a bullish input for AUD. However, China's May factory activity demand remains weak.
Reuters reported that China's factory activity unexpectedly returned to growth in May "as strict measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak were eased, but the improvement was marginal as export orders continued to shrink, a private business survey showed on Monday."
Though modest, May's reading was the highest since January, driven by a sharp increase in output as companies got back to work and cleared outstanding orders. Supply chains also steadied after massive disruptions early in the year.
But demand remained subdued. With many of China's trading partners deep in lockdowns of their own, new export orders remained firmly in contractionary territory, although the drop was not as sharp as in April. Consumers have also remained cautious amid job losses and fears or a fresh wave of infections.
Although much of China's economy has reopened and the outbreak appears to have been contained, many manufacturers are struggling with reduced or cancelled overseas orders as global demand falters.
Factories also continued to cut payrolls, but the pace of job shedding eased. Avoiding mass unemployment is a top government priority, with a target to create over 9 million urban jobs this year.
"Sluggish exports remained a big drag on demand as the virus continued spreading overseas," said Wang Zhe, senior economist at Caixin Insight Group.
"Stabilizing the job market is a top priority on policymakers' agenda this year, as shown in last month's government work report. Boosting employment is not an easy task, as the employment subindex in the Caixin manufacturing PMI survey has remained in contractionary territory for five months in a row," Wang said
Market implications
Growth has returned to the manufacturing sector, but new export orders and imports are still in contraction. Overseas demand in a post-COVI-19 world will be low for the forcible future so a recovery in manufacturing and employment in some sectors will remain challenging.
Overall, trade wars are back on the agenda which is not going to be helpful for risk sentiment going forward. In such an environment, the yuan and Aussie can expected to struggle.
Description of the Caixin China Manufacturing PMI
The Caixin China Manufacturing PMI™, released by Markit Economics, is based on data compiled from monthly replies to questionnaires sent to purchasing executives in over 400 private manufacturing sector companies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates the rally above 0.67 on China's PMI big beat
AUD/USD consolidates the rally 0.6700 after the Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI beat estimates with 50.7. Bulls are relieved that Trump's China news conference didn't mention trade. Liquidy is thinner in Asia.
USD/JPY off highs, tracks broad USD weakness
USD/JPY drops back towards 107.50 following another failed attempt towards 108.00, despite a risk-on rally in the Asian equities. The spot tracks broad US dollar weakness, especially after US President Trump's softer stance on China boosted risk appetite.
NZD/USD jumps to fresh three-month tops near 0.6250 amid risk-on, China PMI big beat
NZD bulls flex their muscles on upbeat Chinese PMI and risk-on mood. The bid tone around the NZD/USD pair strengthened following the release of the upbeat Chinese Caixin May Manufacturing PMI, driving the pair to hit the highest levels in three months at 0.6247.
Gold: Teasing a rectangle breakout, $1750 in sight
Gold bulls gathering pace for the next push higher. The extension of last week’s rally in the yellow metal is mainly driven by the sell-off in the US dollar across the board, in the wake of US-China trade war relief and escalating US riots.
WTI retreats from 12-week high as OPEC+ news confront Sino-American tension
WTI eases from the highest since March 11 to $35.20 during Monday’s Asian session. OPEC+ to pre-pone meeting, calls for 1-2 month extension to current output cuts are on the hike. China’s PMI can offer immediate direction to energy prices.