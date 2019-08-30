Scottish court rejects request for interim block on UK PM Johnson's move to suspend parliament

A BBC News reporter cites that “Lord Doherty has rejected a request for a temporary halt to the suspension of Parliament. A cross-party group of politicians brought the case, furious at Boris Johnson’s plan”.

Meanwhile, the Scottish lawmaker who challenged the legality of parliamentary suspension in court said that the judge indicates a willingness to hear full arguments next week.

Further Details (via BBC):

Lord Doherty said he believed the full hearing set down for next Friday should be moved forward to Tuesday or Wednesday. Judge says it is in the interest of justice, and in the public interest that it proceeds sooner rather than later.

