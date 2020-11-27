Brexit: EU's Barnier says he cannot say a deal is possible at this stage

Michel Barnier, the European Union's Chief Brexit negotiator, has reportedly told envoys that he cannot say is a deal is possible at this stage. The French statesman is set to travel to London for further talks.

GBP/USD has been shrugging off the news, trading at around 1.3370 within range. Cable hit a two-month high of 1.3397 earlier in the week. The daily low is 1.3348 and serves as a support line.

The EU and the UK are at odds over fisheries and governance and they are trying to strike an accord before the transition period expires at year-end.