Breaking: S&P 500 index pierces weekly lows (24 Jan 4,222.62)

The S&P 500 index has pierced the weekly lows (24 Jan 4,222.62), printing a low of 4,221.51.
As per the prior analysis, If Russia does invade Ukraine, this could finally spark off the crash 'puts' have been telegraphing, the Ukraine crisis has started to play out as warned:
Amid Ukraine/Russia tensions and the potential for slowing growth, markets have been trading far more defensively on Wednesday, tipping the stock markets over the edge of the abyss, almost:
SPX weekly chart
In the above analysis, the index has been shown to form a topping head & shoulders on the weekly chart with the price just having broken the prior weekly lows of Jan 24 2022. This is a significant development for financial markets during a pivotal milestone in the Ukraine crisis that just turned up a notch.
So, what has happened?
A lot!
Following news that Russian President Vladimir Putin had sent troops into separatist regions of Ukraine, the prospects of a deeper infiltration into the country was announced just after the Wall Street open by the United States of America. According to US intelligence, Russia will invade within 48hrs.
Further reports enhanced the risk-off moves on Wednesday that cited convoys of military equipment moving towards Donetsk in eastern Ukraine from the direction of the Russian Frontier. Consequently, Ukraine has planned to declare a state of emergency.
This gave rise to bullish respects for the yen, as shown in the following analysis from earlier in the US session:
The price action on the hourly time frame was making for a bearish structure, confirming the bearish bias:
the anticipated trajectory of the price is illustrated in the prior analysis on the chart above.
USD/JPY live market
As illustrated here, the price is now adhering to the expected trajectory as we draw to a close on wall Street.
The latest news wires out of the Ukraine crisis are most likely going to support the bearish thesis for the sessions ahead. Leaders of the two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, Donetsk and Luhansk, have asked Russia for military assistance to 'repel Ukraine's aggression.
USD/JPY, weekly and daily chart outlooks
Considering the dire outlook for equities, the yen would be expected to pick up the flows and the weekly and daily charts are aligned bearishly as follows:
Meanwhile, AUD/JPY, the forex market's risk barometer is also being tipped over the edge as follows:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD challenges bulls’ determination around 1.1300
EUR/USD defies the 1.1300 level and approaches weekly lows, as Wall Street accelerates its slump in the last trading hour of the day. The escalation of the Ukraine/Russia crisis spurred risk aversion.
GBP/USD turns red, trades around 1.3550
The GBP/USD pair is quickly approaching its weekly low as 1.3537 as speculative interest rushes into the greenback’s safety.BOE Governor Bailey said they would considering selling assets after the main rate hit 1%.
Gold: Market players rush into safety as Russian invasion imminent
Renewed tensions in Eastern Europe spurred demand for safety. Resurgent demand for the American dollar limits gold’s bullish momentum. Gold nears its recent multi-month high, next critical resistance at 1,916.50.
XRP bulls attempt to wrest control from bears, $0.80 in sight
XRP price continues to recover from Monday’s sell-off. Buyers look to extend the bounce from Tuesday into Wednesday. Critical resistance levels ahead threaten to terminate the recent rally.
This is how commodity price increases are going to feed inflation
Attention is divided between foreign affairs, which meets finance at sanctions, and central banks, chiefly the Fed. Commodity prices are soaring for some items but not too bad for others.