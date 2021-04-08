Update: GameStop shares have slid back a bit after the open and are now up 1% at $179.83. Ryan cohen has already taken a leading role in the company so perhaps this news merely confirms what investors already knew. GME has just failed to break 9 day moving average resistance at $185 and is close to breaking the 9 day at $179.30.
GameStop (GME) has reported that at its June 9, 2021 Annual Meeting it will appoint Ryan Cohen as chairman. GameStop will appoint six directors. GME also said that after the annual meeting all directors will be paid 100% in equity and that individual director compensation will fall by 28% from the last year.
Larry Cheng from Volition Capital and the first Chewy investor will join the GameStop board.
See our new live blog for latest stock market news
Market reaction
GameStop shares are trading at $183.51, a rise of 3% in Thursday's pre-market.
At the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
This article is for information purposes only. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to perform your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to accuracy, completeness, or the suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
Errors and omissions excepted.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.19 ahead of data, Powell
EUR/USD is off its highs near 1.19. After the Fed's minutes showed the bank is set to continue supporting the economy, a speech by Chair Powell is awaited. Concerns about AstraZeneca's vaccines weighed on the euro.
GBP/USD pressured around 1.3750 amid vaccine concerns
GBP/USD trades around 1.3750, little changed, as the US dollar stabilizes after retreating earlier. Concerns about a delay to Britain´s vaccination campaign are weighing on sterling. Markets await Fed Chair Powell’s speech after the dovish FOMC minutes.
XAU/USD climbs to three-week tops, above $1,745 ahead of Powell
Sliding US bond yields undermined the USD and assisted gold to regain traction on Thursday. Acceptance above 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart supports prospects for further gains. A sustained move beyond the $1,760-65 hurdle will confirm a bullish double-bottom breakout.
Cardano on cusp of colossal breakout toward $2
Cardano price has formed a bull flag on the 3-day chart. ADA faces one key resistance level before a potential massive breakout to new all-time highs. On-chain metrics suggest that ADA bulls will encounter relatively weak resistance ahead.
Stock Market Live: Investors cheer Fed dovishness, chip shortage weighs on EV-makers
The Powell Put is alive and kicking – meeting minutes from the recent Federal Reserve meeting have shown a willingness to keep interest rates near zero and bond-buying at a rapid pace.