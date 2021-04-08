Stock Market Live: Investors cheer Fed dovishness, chip shortage weighs on EV-makers

The Powell Put is alive and kicking – meeting minutes from the recent Federal Reserve meeting have shown a willingness to keep interest rates near zero and bond-buying at a rapid pace. The world's most powerful central bank acknowledged the recovery but did not see it as even close to sufficient to change policy, at least in mid-March.
What does the bank think now? Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve, speaks later on and may provide an updated outlook after the recent surge in US hiring – an increase of around one million positions. Jobless claims for the week ending April 2 are also of interest.
For individual sectors, electric carmaker such as Nio, Lucid Motors and Tesla are worried about the global shortage of chips while tech stocks fear the White House's drive to raise taxes on corporates – and pursue them on a global basis.
Our experts Yohay Elam and Ivan Brian will be covering all the market action live. Join us here!
EUR/USD holds on to daily gains above 1.1900 post-Powell
EUR/USD trades at fresh two-week highs around 1.1920. US ten-year yields dropped below 1.64%, partly related to a disappointing increase in jobless claims. Concerns about vaccines weighed on the euro.
GBP/USD pressured around 1.3750 amid vaccine concerns
GBP/USD trades around 1.3750, little changed, as the pound is incapable of taking advantage of the broad dollar’s weakness. Concerns about a delay to Britain´s vaccination campaign are weighing on sterling.
XAU/USD at highest in over a month amid dovish Powell comments
Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices hit their highest levels in over a month of just north of the 18 March $1755 high in recent trade and continue to hold in the upper-$1750s.
Cardano on cusp of colossal breakout toward $2
Cardano price has formed a bull flag on the 3-day chart. ADA faces one key resistance level before a potential massive breakout to new all-time highs. On-chain metrics suggest that ADA bulls will encounter relatively weak resistance ahead.
Stock Market Live: Investors cheer Fed dovishness, chip shortage weighs on EV-makers
