Stock Market Live: Investors cheer Fed dovishness, chip shortage weighs on EV-makers

The Powell Put is alive and kicking – meeting minutes from the recent Federal Reserve meeting have shown a willingness to keep interest rates near zero and bond-buying at a rapid pace. The world's most powerful central bank acknowledged the recovery but did not see it as even close to sufficient to change policy, at least in mid-March.

What does the bank think now? Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve, speaks later on and may provide an updated outlook after the recent surge in US hiring – an increase of around one million positions. Jobless claims for the week ending April 2 are also of interest.

For individual sectors, electric carmaker such as Nio, Lucid Motors and Tesla are worried about the global shortage of chips while tech stocks fear the White House's drive to raise taxes on corporates – and pursue them on a global basis.

