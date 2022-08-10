The Chinese inflation data dump has arrived as follows:
- China July CPI +2.7% YoY (Reuters poll +2.9% ).
- China July CPI +0.5 pct from previous month (Reuters poll +0.5 pct).
- China says July food CPI +6.3 pct from a year ago; non-food cpi +1.9 pct.
- China July PPI +4.2 pct from a year ago (Reuters poll +4.8 pct).
- China July PPI -1.3 pct from previous month.
Producer inflation was expected to ease in July given the reversal in commodity prices, but the subdued household demand was expected to limit the pressure on consumer inflation, as analysts at Westpac explained.
Meanwhile, Wu Chaoming deputy dean of the Financial and Information Research Institute believes that while there is a low possibility of lowering the reserve ratio and interest rate in the future. This is due to the influence of factors such as the Sino-US interest rate gap that will remain inverted for a long time, the pressure of domestic price stabilization and the lack of demand restricting the effect of monetary easing.
"Considering that inflation pressure is likely to pick up in the third and fourth quarters, and other major economies may continue to maintain the basic policy stance of raising interest rates, the possibility of a comprehensive rate cut and RRR cut in the second half of the year is low, but the loan market quoted rate (LPR) remains unchanged.''
AUD update
As a consequence of the data, the Aussie is flat on the data. markets are awaiting US inflation data.
''The market needs to decide whether the slowing headline is more important than the sticky and strong core,'' analysts at TD Securities said. ''The USD remains sensitive to US data surprises. ''We will be short-term focused on whether this number shakes resilient risk sentiment, as that will also help inform near-term USD price action.''
If the US dollar manages to find a bid on today's US inflation data, then the downside in AUD/USD could play out as follows:
AUD/USD H4 chart
About the Consumer Price Index
The Consumer Price Index is released by the National Bureau of Statistics of China. It is a measure of retail price variations within a representative basket of goods and services. The result is a comprehensive summary of the results extracted from the urban consumer price index and rural consumer price index.
The purchase power of the CNY is dragged down by inflation. The CPI is a key indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. A substantial consumer price index increase would indicate that inflation has become a destabilizing factor in the economy, potentially prompting The People’s Bank of China to tighten monetary policy and fiscal policy risk. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the CNY, while a low reading is seen as negative (or Bearish) for the CNY.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds lower ground near 0.6950 on softer Chinese inflation
AUD/USD is holding lower ground near 0.6950 as sellers keep reins following softer Chinese CPI and PPI data. Markets remain risk-averse ahead of US inflation, which is crucial for the Fed's next rate hike move.
EUR/USD: Fake triangle breakout drags Eurozone bulls to near 1.0200
The EUR/USD is hovering around Tuesday’s low at 1.0203 and is likely to display a steep fall on its violation. The asset is declining swiftly after facing barricades above 1.0240 and has shifted into bearish territory. In the early Tokyo session, the major has given a downside break of the 1.0209-1.0215 range.
Gold bears seeking a critical rally in US yields around CPI
The gold price is flat in Tokyo as markets await the US inflation data for July that will come out during the New York open. The price has been supported by lower yields and that is supportive because the yellow metal offers no interest.
Crypto Sleeping Giants: Hedera Hashgraph price could shock the world
HBAR price shows a drop in volume amidst the current downtrend. Hedera Hashgraph has the potential to rally towards 2000%. Traders should keep the smart contract alternative token on their watchlists and consider a dollar cost average approach for investing.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!