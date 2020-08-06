Breaking: BOE leaves monetary policy unchanged, GBP/USD picks up the bids near 1.3135

The Bank of England's (BOE) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to leave the policy rate unchanged at 0.1% at its June policy meeting as expected. Furthermore, the BOE held the Quantitative Easing (QE) program unchanged £745 billion.

The GBP/USD pair refreshed intraday high to pierce 1.3143, up 0.24% on day, following the widely-anticipated rate announcement.

