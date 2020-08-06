GBP/USD moves back closer to multi-month tops, around 1.3165 region post-BoE

- GBP/USD edged higher and moved back closer to multi-month tops post-BoE.
- The BoE left interest rates and bond-buying program unchanged, as was expected.
- The offered tone surrounding the USD remained supportive of the pair’s uptick.
The GBP/USD pair added to its modest intraday gains and refreshed daily tops, around 1.3165 region post-BoE policy decision.
As was widely expected, the Bank of England (BoE) refrained from taking any further action and left its benchmark interest rate at an all-time low of 0.1%. The UK central bank also kept its bond-buying program unchanged at £745 billion.
In the absence of any major shift in the language, the announcement did little to provide any meaningful impetus to the GBP/USD pair. However, the bearish sentiment surrounding the US dollar remained supportive of the pair's modest uptick.
Meanwhile, growing worries about the second wave of the coronavirus infections in the UK and renewed fears of a no-deal Brexit might hold investors from placing aggressive bullish bets. This, in turn, might keep a lid on any strong gains for the GBP/USD pair.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the post-meeting press conference, where comments by the BoE Governor Andrew Bailey might infuse some volatility around the GBP crosses. This along with the release of Initial Weekly Jobless Claims data might produce some meaningful trading opportunities later during the early North American session.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3132
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|1.3114
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2798
|Daily SMA50
|1.2626
|Daily SMA100
|1.2458
|Daily SMA200
|1.2708
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3161
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3058
|Previous Weekly High
|1.317
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2782
|Previous Monthly High
|1.317
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.236
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3122
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3097
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3061
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3008
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2958
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3165
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3215
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3268
