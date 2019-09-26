BOJ’s Kuroda: Downside risks in global economy heightening

Further comments are crossing the wires from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kuroda, as he now says that the central bank will conduct policy appropriately without preconceptions while monitoring various risks carefully.

Uncertainty exists overseas such as US-China trade friction, Brexit, geopolitical risks in middle east, effects of china's stimulus measures, emerging market economies.

Downside risks in global economy heightening, no clear sign yet of global slowdown turning for the better.

Risks to economy, prices tilted to downside.

Gradual uptrend in wages, prices remains intact, inflation likely to accelerate towards 2% gradually ahead.

Financial systems remain stable, no signs of bubble as a whole.