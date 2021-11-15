BoJ gov Kuroda: Japan's consumer inflation likely to gradually accelerate to around 1% toward mid-next year

The Bank of Japan's governor, Haruhiko Kuroda has crossed the worse following a series of Japanese data and has stated the following comments:
Japan's economic recovery is delayed somewhat.
Stagnation in Japan's consumption has been prolonged.
Exports, output hovering on a weak note.
Service consumption to remain under pressure from covid, temporary slowdown in exports, output likely to continue.
The mechanism for Japan's economic recovery remains in place.
BoJ will take additional easing steps without hesitation as needed, with an eye on the pandemic's impact on economy.
Japan's economic recovery is likely to become clearer in 1st half of next year.
Japan's economy is likely to recover levels seen in 2019 in 1st half of next year.
Demand for precautionary liquidity has eased substantially.
Corporate funding strain appears to have become limited to sectors still suffering from weak sales, small and medium-sized firms.
BoJ will maintain powerful monetary easing as inflation is projected to miss the 2% target for time being.
Japan's consumer inflation is likely to gradually accelerate to around 1% toward mid-next year.
Inflation expectations of households, firms rebounding, wage growth accelerating mainly among sectors suffering from labour shortages.
There have been no market reactions to the comments that followed data earlier in the day as follows:
Japan's GDP translated into a quarterly drop of 0.8%
About Kuroda
Haruhiko Kuroda, is the 31st and current Governor of the Bank of Japan. He was formerly the President of the Asian Development Bank from 1 February 2005 to 18 March 2013.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Friday’s Doji probes bears near 1.1450 Premium
EUR/USD remains pressured around the lowest level since July 2020, a lackluster near 1.1445 during Monday’s initial Asian session. The major currency pair struggles to justify the previous day’s Doji candlestick formation suggesting a corrective pullback.
GBP/USD struggles to defend 1.3400 on Brexit fears, sluggish markets Premium
GBP/USD looks hesitant while defending Friday’s rebound from yearly low, around 1.3415 during Monday’s Asian session. The cable pair dropped for three consecutive weeks in the last despite the previous day’s corrective pullback from the lowest level since December 2020.
Gold: Bulls could be throwing in the towell here Premium
The price of gold has stalled at the start of the week which could encourage the bulls to take profits in anticipation of a significant correction to test prior resistance on the daily chart. At the time of writing, gold is losing over 0.20% and has dropped to test the low of $1,860.99 so far. $1,860 is a key level on the hourly chart.
Dogecoin price sees bulls preparing for a 125% appreciation
Dogecoin price has been in an uptrend since April but has seen some whipsaw price action along the way. Nonetheless, the lower end of the DOGE price reaction has been supported continuously by bulls around the green ascending trend line.
Fading US consumer confidence intensifies the Fed’s inflation dilemma Premium
Americans hate inflation. Every time they go to the supermarket, consumers can see their paychecks shrink. For seven straight months, rising prices have outpaced wages. It should be no surprise that for half of that time consumer ...