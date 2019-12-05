BoE expected to keep the ‘wait-and-see’ stance this month – UOB

Lee Sue Ann, Economist at UOB Group, sees the BoE keeping the monetary conditions unchanged at its meeting later this month.

Key Quotes

“Despite the dovish tilt at its November meeting, we expect the BoE to be in a wait-and-see stance. We believe that with two dissenters against a large majority is still somewhat premature in tipping the balance for a rate cut, especially with a no-deal Brexit scenario off the immediate agenda. We would prefer to wait for the outcome of the impending election and its subsequent impact on how Brexit may proceed before making changes to our forecasts”.