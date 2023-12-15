BoC Macklem: It’s still too early to consider cutting our policy rate

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said on Friday that once the central bank “is assured that we are clearly on a path back to price stability, we will be considering whether and when we can lower our policy interest rate.”
Speaking at the Canadian Club Toronto, in his final speech of the year, Macklem explained that it “is still too early to consider” interest rate cuts. He added that they don’t need to wait until inflation “is all the way back to the 2% target to consider easing policy but it does need to be clearly headed to 2%.”
Key takeaways from the speech:
I expect 2024 to be a year of transition. The effects of past interest rate increases will continue to work through the economy, restraining spending and limiting growth and employment. Unfortunately, this is what’s needed to take the remaining steam out of inflation. But this period of weakness will pave the way to a more balanced economy
We expect growth and jobs to be picking up later next year, and inflation will be getting close to the 2% target. And once Governing Council is assured that we are clearly on a path back to price stability, we will be considering whether and when we can lower our policy interest rate.
But it’s still too early to consider cutting our policy rate. Until we see evidence that we are clearly on a path back to 2% inflation, I expect Governing Council will continue to debate whether monetary policy is restrictive enough and how long it needs to remain restrictive to restore price stability.
Over the coming months, you should expect to see some push and pull on inflation as the cooling economy reduces price pressures while other forces continue to exert upward pressure. That’s why further declines in inflation will likely be gradual. When it’s clear that inflation is on a sustained downward track, we can begin discussing lowering our policy interest rate. We don’t need to wait until inflation is all the way back to the 2% target to consider easing policy, but it does need to be clearly headed to 2%.
The 2% inflation target is now in sight. And while we’re not there yet, the conditions increasingly appear to be in place to get us there. The economy is no longer in excess demand, and underlying inflationary pressures are easing in much of the economy. We still need to see more downward momentum in core inflation, and we will be watching the demand-supply balance, wage growth, corporate pricing behaviour and inflation expectations closely as we assess where we are on the path to price stability.
Market reaction
The Canadian Dollar remained steady with USD/CAD hovering around 1.3370, on its way to the lowest weekly close since July.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.0900, looks to post weekly gains
EUR/USD came under pressure and declined toward 1.0900 on Friday. NY Fed President John Williams said that they were not talking about rate cuts and provided a boost to the USD. Nevertheless, the pair remains on track to post weekly gains.
GBP/USD slides on Friday, holds onto weekly gains
Despite falling on Friday, GBP/USD is on track for its highest weekly close since August, boosted by the Fed's pivot and a hawkish tone from the BoE. Next week, UK inflation and the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures will be closely watched.
Gold falls toward $2,030 as US yields edge higher
After rising above $2,040, Gold reversed its direction and turned negative on the day near $2,030. Hawkish comments from NY Fed President Williams triggered a rebound in the US Treasury bond yields and made it difficult for XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Cardano price aims for $0.85 target as it trades at crucial demand zone
Cardano price is in a crucial demand zone between $0.6199 and $0.6822, on Friday. The altcoin has yielded consistent gains for holders in the past two weeks. ADA price gains are likely sustainable according to bullish on-chain metrics.
G10 central bank focus shifting from rate hikes to rate cuts
G10 central banks are in the process of transitioning from rate hikes to rate cuts, with the European Central Bank, Bank of England and the Swiss National Bank holding rates steady this week.