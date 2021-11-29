Australian economy seen contracting in Q3 amid fresh covid lockdowns – Reuters poll

The Australian economy is likely to have contracted in the third quarter of 2021 amid renewed covid lockdowns, although remains poised for a quick upturn, the latest Reuters poll of 24 economists showed on Monday.
Key quotes
“Economists showed that the A$2.07 trillion ($1.5 trillion) economy contracted 2.7% during the July-September quarter. Forecasts ranged from -3.8% to -1.9%.”
“The year-over-year growth was estimated at 3.0% but that was over a decline of 3.6% in the third quarter last year, revealing no substantial growth.”
“Despite the setback to economic growth last quarter, economists do not see that trend turning into a full-blown recession.”
“With about 86% of Australia's adult population now vaccinated and most restrictions eased, a swift recovery is anticipated on higher consumer spending.”
