Australian Dollar trades with mild losses, investors await RBA rate decision

Australian Dollar trades with mild negative bias in Tuesday’s Asian session.

The RBA is expected to leave the key interest rate unchanged at 4.35% for the fifth consecutive meeting in June.

If RBA’s Bullock retains her hawkish rhetoric during the press conference, this could lift the Aussie against the US Dollar.

The Australian Dollar (AUD) loses ground on Tuesday on the modest rebound of the US Dollar (USD). The markets turn cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) monetary policy meeting on Tuesday. The RBA is anticipated to hold the Official Cash Rate (OCR) steady at 4.35% for the fifth meeting in a row in June. Traders will take more cues from RBA Governor Michele Bullock’s press conference. The hawkish tone from the RBA statement could boost the Australian Dollar (AUD), while the failure to affirm the hawkish expectations could exert some selling pressure on the Aussie against the Greenback.



Investors will keep an eye on US Retail Sales and Industrial Production for May. The Federal Reserve’s (Fed) Lisa Cook, Thomas Barkin, Adriana Kugler, Lorie Logan, Alberto Musalem and Austan Goolsbee are set to speak later on Tuesday. The stronger-than-expected data could boost the USD and create a headwind for AUD/USD.

Daily Digest Market Movers: Australian Dollar weakens ahead of RBA interest rate decision

"The stronger than expected Q1 CPI also makes it hard to see the RBA being sufficiently confident that inflation will return to and stay in the band by the time the November meeting comes around," said ANZ head of Australian economics Adam Boyton.

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said on Monday that one interest-rate cut is appropriate for this year if the US economy performed as expected. Harker further stated that he’d like to see “several” evidence of improving inflation, per Bloomberg.

The US NY Empire State Manufacturing Index improved to -6.0 in June from -15.6. in the previous reading, above the consensus of -9.0. The index has remained in contractionary territory since November 2023.

Financial markets have priced in a nearly 62% odds rate cut from the US Fed on September 18, according to the CME’s FedWatch Tool.

Technical Analysis: AUD/USD hovers around the key 100-day EMA

The Australian Dollar trades on a softer note on the day. The bullish stance of the AUD/USD pair remains fragile as it hovers around the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily chart. The pair could resume its downside trajectory if it crosses below the key EMA, as mentioned. Furthermore, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains below the 50-midline, supporting the sellers for the time being.



The potential downside target for AUD/USD will emerge near the confluence of the 100-day EMA and the lower limit of the Bollinger Band in the 0.6580-0.6585 zone. Extended losses will pave the way to 0.6510, a low of March 22. The next contention level is seen at 0.6465, a low of May 1.



On the other hand, the first upside barrier is located at 0.6684, the upper boundary of the Bollinger Band. A decisive break above the mentioned level will see a rally to 0.6715, a high of May 16. Further north, the next resistance level to watch is 0.6760, a high of January 4.