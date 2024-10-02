AUD/USD slips as geopolitical tensions weigh on risk sentiment.

US private hiring data improves, while Richmond Fed President Barkin warns that inflation remains a concern despite recent rate cuts.

Traders focus on upcoming Australian PMI data with the RBA focused on high inflation.

The Australian Dollar (AUD) registers minimal losses against the Greenback late during Wednesday’s North American session after hitting a daily high of 0.6915. Risk aversion boosted the prospects of safe-haven currencies, due to the likelihood of Israel retaliating after Iran’s missile attack on Tuesday. The AUD/USD trades at 0.6882, virtually unchanged.

Antipodeans remained pressured due to geopolitical tensions. Hence, the Greenback was boosted as Israel’s envoy to the United Nations warned of a possible attack. At the same time, a senior official at the US State Department revealed that the US is also weighing the answer to Iran’s attack.

US data was positive, with private hiring improving in September. Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin reiterated that despite lowering rates “aggressively” by 50 basis points (bps) in September, they had not won the battle against inflation.

On the Australian Dollar front, traders are eyeing the release of September’s Judo Bank Services and Composite PMIs, with the former expected to cool down sharply though still in expansionary territory. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has remained wary that inflation is too high, failing to provide hints of the beginning of its easing cycle.

Earlier, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) revealed that Retail Sales on Tuesday were better than expected, justifying the RBA’s stance to hold rates higher.

The ADP National Employment Change for September came in at 143K, up from the upwardly revised 103K in the previous month, surpassing the forecast of 120K.

Market participants have placed the odds of a 25 bps Fed rate cut at 64%, while the chances for a more significant 50 bps cut have diminished to 36%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Australia’s Judo Bank Services PMI is expected to decrease from 52.5 to 50.6 in September. The latest reading of the Composite PMI was 51.7. A reading lower than expected would suggest a deterioration in business activity.

Retail Sales on Tuesday, the primary gauge of Australia’s consumer spending, rose 0.7% MoM in August. This exceeded the market expectations of a 0.4% increase.

China’s business activity has deteriorated, which has led to increased stimulus from the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) and the Politburo.

To stimulate the economy, the PBoC cut loan rates, reduced bank reserve capital requirements and even lowered property down payments. If China’s economy continues to print deflationary readings, it could miss its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) 5% goal for 2024.

Technical outlook: Australian Dollar to retrace in the short-term before challenging 0.6900

The AUD/USD is set to extend its losses after failing to hold gains above the 0.6900 figure. Although momentum suggests that buyers are in charge, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is aiming lower in the short term. Therefore, the AUD/USD is tilted to the downside before resuming its ongoing uptrend.

The AUD/USD could test the December 28, 2023 peak turned support at 0.6871 on further weakness. Once surrendered, the next stop would be the October 1, 2024 low of 0.6856, ahead of challenging 0.6800.

However, if AUD/USD aims higher and closes above 0.6900, look for a retest of the year-to-date high of 0.6934.