Australian Dollar consolidates post intraday losses on Aussie employment data

- Australian Dollar snaps a winning streak despite a solid increase in new jobs in the country.
- Australia’s Employment Change increased to 55K in October; the Unemployment Rate rose by 3.7% as expected.
- US PPI unexpectedly declined by 0.5% compared to the expected increase of 0.1%.
- China’s House Price Index declined by 0.38% in October, indicating a worsening condition in the property sector.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) moves below the 0.6500 psychological level with a negative bias on Thursday after the release of the Australian Employment data. The seasonally adjusted Employment Change reported an increase of 55K in October, compared with the market anticipation of 20K and 6.7K in the previous month. However, the majority of the jobs were part-time positions, which somewhat diminished the positive impact of the overall headline.
Australia’s Unemployment Rate came in at 3.7% in October as expected against the previous figure of 3.6%. However, the AUD/USD pair experienced volatility in the previous session after the economic data was released from the United States (US) on Wednesday.
China’s House Price Index declined by 0.38% in October compared to the previous decline of 0.1%, indicating a worsening condition in the country's property sector.
The four-hour talks between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping have resulted in a commitment to stabilize strained bilateral ties and restore some military-to-military communications. This commitment signals an effort to address and improve the complex relationship between the two nations, potentially paving the way for better diplomatic and strategic cooperation in the future.
The reported comments from China’s President Xi Jinping, as conveyed by Xinhua, emphasize the hope for a partnership between China and the United States. The key points include a call for mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and cooperation in various fields such as the economy, trade, agriculture, climate change, and artificial intelligence.
President Xi also expressed the desire for the US to cease arming Taiwan and to support what China terms as the 'peaceful reunification' with Taiwan. Additionally, there is a request for the US to lift unilateral sanctions and create a fair and just environment for Chinese companies.
US Producer Price Index (PPI) took an unexpected turn in October, declining by 0.5% against the anticipated 0.1% increase. The annual rate also witnessed a drop from 2.2% to 1.3%. These figures align with the softer inflation indicated by Tuesday's US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.
The report from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics indicated a more significant slowdown in US inflation than originally anticipated. This unexpected deceleration triggered a notable decline in the US Dollar (USD) value.
Adding to the economic landscape, US Retail Sales declined by 0.1% in October, defying expectations of a steeper slide of 0.3%. Investors' focus shifts to weekly Jobless Claims on Thursday.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Australian Dollar weakens amid mixed Aussie jobs data
- Australia’s Wage Price Index grew 1.3% as expected compared to the previous reading of 0.8%. The year-over-year data showed an increase of 4.0% more than the anticipated 3.9%.
- Australia’s Westpac Consumer Confidence declined by 2.6% in November, swinging from the previous growth of 2.9%.
- RBA Assistant Governor (Economic) Marion Kohler stated that the decline in inflation is expected to be slower than initially anticipated. This is attributed to the persistent high level of domestic demand and robust pressures from labor and other costs. Kohler emphasized the need for a tighter policy to address the challenges posed by elevated inflation.
- Economists at the National Australia Bank (NAB) anticipate another 25 basis points hike in February following the Q4 inflation data. Additionally, NAB believes rate cuts will unlikely commence until November 2024.
- China's Industrial Production (YoY) showed growth at 4.6% in October, a slight increase from the previous 4.5%, contrary to expectations of consistency. Retail Sales year-over-year saw an uptick to 7.6%, surpassing the anticipated 7.0%.
- The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October showed lower readings than expected, with the annual rate slowing from 3.7% to 3.2%, falling below the consensus forecast of 3.3%. The monthly CPI reduced to 0.0% from 0.4%.
- The US Core CPI rose by 0.2% below the expectations of 0.3%, and the annual rate decreased to 4.0% from 4.1% prior.
- US Monthly Budget Statement reported a deficit of $67B in October, compared to the expected deficit of $65B.
Technical Analysis: Australian Dollar remains below the 0.6500 major level lined up with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement
The Australian Dollar trades around the 0.6490 level on Thursday, in line with immediate resistance at the psychological level of 0.6500. The next resistance levels include the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 0.6508 and the 50% retracement at 0.6582. On the downside, the AUD/USD pair may find support at the 14-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6429, followed by the major support level at 0.6400.
AUD/USD: Daily Chart
Australian Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the weakest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.15%
|0.23%
|0.16%
|0.68%
|0.04%
|0.80%
|0.12%
|EUR
|-0.15%
|0.07%
|0.01%
|0.51%
|-0.13%
|0.64%
|-0.03%
|GBP
|-0.23%
|-0.07%
|-0.06%
|0.44%
|-0.20%
|0.58%
|-0.13%
|CAD
|-0.16%
|0.03%
|0.06%
|0.49%
|-0.13%
|0.64%
|-0.05%
|AUD
|-0.66%
|-0.51%
|-0.44%
|-0.51%
|-0.64%
|0.13%
|-0.55%
|JPY
|-0.03%
|0.13%
|0.20%
|0.14%
|0.65%
|0.77%
|0.08%
|NZD
|-0.79%
|-0.64%
|-0.58%
|-0.63%
|-0.13%
|-0.78%
|-0.68%
|CHF
|-0.14%
|0.03%
|0.10%
|0.04%
|0.54%
|-0.10%
|0.67%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Inflation FAQs
What is inflation?
Inflation measures the rise in the price of a representative basket of goods and services. Headline inflation is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core inflation excludes more volatile elements such as food and fuel which can fluctuate because of geopolitical and seasonal factors. Core inflation is the figure economists focus on and is the level targeted by central banks, which are mandated to keep inflation at a manageable level, usually around 2%.
What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in prices of a basket of goods and services over a period of time. It is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core CPI is the figure targeted by central banks as it excludes volatile food and fuel inputs. When Core CPI rises above 2% it usually results in higher interest rates and vice versa when it falls below 2%. Since higher interest rates are positive for a currency, higher inflation usually results in a stronger currency. The opposite is true when inflation falls.
What is the impact of inflation on foreign exchange?
Although it may seem counter-intuitive, high inflation in a country pushes up the value of its currency and vice versa for lower inflation. This is because the central bank will normally raise interest rates to combat the higher inflation, which attract more global capital inflows from investors looking for a lucrative place to park their money.
How does inflation influence the price of Gold?
Formerly, Gold was the asset investors turned to in times of high inflation because it preserved its value, and whilst investors will often still buy Gold for its safe-haven properties in times of extreme market turmoil, this is not the case most of the time. This is because when inflation is high, central banks will put up interest rates to combat it.
Higher interest rates are negative for Gold because they increase the opportunity-cost of holding Gold vis-a-vis an interest-bearing asset or placing the money in a cash deposit account. On the flipside, lower inflation tends to be positive for Gold as it brings interest rates down, making the bright metal a more viable investment alternative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD loses momentum below the mid-1.0800s ahead of the US Jobless Claims
The EUR/USD pair loses traction during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. The renewed US Dollar demand weigh on EUR/USD. Meanwhile, the US dollar Index edges higher to 104.50 after retreating to multi-month low of 104.00. The major pair trades near 1.0835, losing 0.06% on the day.
GBP/USD hovers below 1.2400 backed by 38.2% Fibonacci retracement
GBP/USD extends losses on the second consecutive day, trading lower around 1.2390 during the Asian session on Thursday. The 1.2350 major level emerges as the key support, following the next support around the psychological level at 1.2300.
Gold price trades with modest intraday gains, lacks bullish conviction
Gold attracts some dip-buying during the Asian session on Thursday and seems to have stalled its retracement slide from over a one-week high, around the $1,975-1.976 area touched the previous day. A softer tone around the US equity futures is seen as a key factor acting as a tailwind for the safe-haven precious metal.
Bitcoin price hit the $38,000 level while inactive BTC supply hits all-time high
Bitcoin price crossed the $38,000 level for the first time in nearly 17 months, on November 15. Bitcoin’s ongoing price rally is fueled by market participants’ anticipation of a spot BTC ETF approval by US financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Strong consumer demand did not prevent inflation from softening
A new batch of statistics from the US once again reminds us of the Goldilocks story, when one can have fun and not pay the price for it. Producer prices fell 0.5%, against expectations for a 0.1% rise. And that's a weaker report than expected after the release of consumer prices the day before.