Australian Dollar holds losses as US Dollar remains solid ahead of PCE inflation

- The Australian Dollar holds losses as the PBoC decided to keep its one-year Loan Prime Rate unchanged at 3.1%.
- Australia's Private Sector Credit rose by 0.5% MoM in November, marking the fastest monthly growth in four months.
- The US Dollar appreciated following better-than-expected economic figures released on Thursday.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) retraces its recent gains from the previous session against the US Dollar (USD) following the People’s Bank of China’s (PBoC) monetary policy decision on Friday. China’s central bank decided to keep its one- and five-year Loan Prime Rates (LPRs) unchanged at 3.10% and 3.60%, respectively, in the fourth quarterly meeting.
Australia's Private Sector Credit grew by 0.5% month-over-month in November, aligning with expectations. This followed a 0.6% increase in October, which marked the fastest monthly growth in four months. On an annual basis, Private Sector Credit rose by 6.2% in November, the highest growth rate since May 2023, up slightly from 6.1% in October.
The Aussie Dollar faces pressure as traders increasingly anticipate that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) may begin cutting its 4.35% cash rate as early as February, amid mounting signs of an economic slowdown. Attention now shifts to the release of the RBA's latest meeting minutes due next week.
The US Dollar strengthened after the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized reported a 3.1% growth rate in the third quarter, surpassing both market expectations and the previous reading of 2.8%. Additionally, Initial Jobless Claims dropped to 220,000 for the week ending December 13, down from 242,000 in the prior week and below the market forecast of 230,000.
Traders will likely observe the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data, scheduled to be released by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis on Friday.
Australian Dollar declines due to increased risk aversion following Fed’s hawkish rate cut
- Australia's 10-year government bond yield trades around 4.52%, mirroring an increase in US bond yields following the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance.
- Australia’s Consumer Inflation Expectations rose to 4.2% in December from 3.8% in the previous month, marking the highest level since September.
- At its December meeting on Wednesday, the Federal Reserve (Fed) implemented a hawkish 25 basis point (bps) rate cut, lowering its benchmark lending rate to a two-year low of 4.25%-4.50%. However, it indicated a slower pace of additional cuts in the coming year.
- The Fed’s Summary of Economic Projections, or ‘dot-plot,’ showed only two rate cuts in 2025, down from four cuts projected in September. Additionally, during the press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell clarified that the Fed would be cautious about further cuts as inflation would remain stubbornly above the central bank’s 2% target.
- National Australia Bank (NAB) maintains its forecast for the first Reserve Bank of Australia rate cut at the May 2025 meeting, though they acknowledge February as a possibility. NAB's report indicates that the Unemployment Rate is expected to peak at 4.3% before easing to 4.2% by 2026 as the economy stabilizes. The Q4 trimmed mean inflation is projected at 0.6% quarter-on-quarter, with a gradual easing expected, reaching 2.7% by late 2025.
- Australia's Westpac Consumer Confidence fell 2% to 92.8 points in December, reversing two months of positive momentum.
- On Tuesday, the US Census Bureau reported that US Retail Sales rose 0.7% MoM in November, compared to the 0.5% prior increase. Meanwhile, the Retail Sales Control Group increased 0.4% from the previous decline of 0.1%.
- Reuters cited two sources on Tuesday that China is set to target economic growth of around 5% in 2025. This decision follows a meeting among top Chinese officials at the Central Economic Work Conference last week. The growth target remains the same as this year, which China is expected to achieve.
- China's foreign exchange regulator, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), reported a net outflow of $45.7 billion from China's capital markets in November. Cross-border portfolio investment receipts totaled $188.9 billion, while payments reached $234.6 billion, resulting in the largest monthly deficit on record for this category.
Australian Dollar remains above 0.6200, with a potential upward correction
AUD/USD trades near 0.6230 on Friday, with daily chart analysis pointing to a persistent bearish bias as the pair continues to decline within a descending channel pattern. However, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains below the 30 mark, signaling oversold conditions and suggesting the potential for an upward correction in the near term.
On the downside, the AUD/USD pair may test the descending channel's lower boundary near the 0.6130 level, highlighting a key support area in the current bearish trend.
The AUD/USD pair will likely encounter primary resistance near the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6310, followed by the 14-day EMA at 0.6346. A further hurdle lies at the descending channel’s upper boundary around 0.6390. A decisive breakout above this channel could propel the pair toward the eight-week high of 0.6687.
AUD/USD: Daily Chart
Australian Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.04%
|0.13%
|-0.17%
|0.24%
|0.22%
|0.08%
|-0.05%
|EUR
|-0.04%
|0.08%
|-0.21%
|0.21%
|0.17%
|0.04%
|-0.09%
|GBP
|-0.13%
|-0.08%
|-0.29%
|0.11%
|0.07%
|-0.05%
|-0.17%
|JPY
|0.17%
|0.21%
|0.29%
|0.44%
|0.40%
|0.25%
|0.15%
|CAD
|-0.24%
|-0.21%
|-0.11%
|-0.44%
|-0.03%
|-0.16%
|-0.28%
|AUD
|-0.22%
|-0.17%
|-0.07%
|-0.40%
|0.03%
|-0.15%
|-0.25%
|NZD
|-0.08%
|-0.04%
|0.05%
|-0.25%
|0.16%
|0.15%
|-0.11%
|CHF
|0.05%
|0.09%
|0.17%
|-0.15%
|0.28%
|0.25%
|0.11%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).
Australian Dollar FAQs
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
